Amit Shah and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami honour six children with Uttarakhand's first State Bravery Awards. Each receives Rs 51,000 for extraordinary acts of courage and life-saving efforts

Six children from Uttarakhand were awarded the first ever 'Mukhyamantri Rajya Bal Veerta Puraskar' by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a special programme held at Parade Ground, Dehradun, on Friday.

The young achievers were acknowledged for showing exemplary bravery during critical situations like a bear attack, rescue from a river, cloudburst and speedy vehicle. They were awarded medals, certificates of appreciation and a cash prize of Rs 51,000 which was directly deposited via DBT scheme in their bank account, according to an official release.

Uttarakhand Introduces Bravery Award For Children

The award was given out for the first time in the Financial Year 2026-27 by the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department. It was awarded to six children who had applied from across the state.

The award was given to three children from Chamoli, and one each from Champawat, Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal.

Chamoli Students Save Classmates During Bear Attack

Divya, Deepika and Aarav Singh from Chamoli were awarded for their courage during an incident of a bear attack at GIC UPS Harishankar School on December 22, 2025.

A bear came into the school at around 9.30 am and attacked one of the Class 6 students, Aarav. While Aarav was trying to save himself, Divya of Class 8 intervened and scared the bear away. She helped Aarav reach a place of safety.

Deepika also acted swiftly to move nine other students to a Class 7 classroom.

Girl Saves Young Girl From Overflowing River In Champawat

Maya from Champawat was awarded for rescuing a young girl from an overflowing river. On August 5, 2025, heavy rains resulted in a sudden increase in water levels.

Maya didn’t think twice and jumped into the water to save the young girl. She also suffered some injuries.

Child Saves 17 People During Cloudburst In Dehradun

Aaradhya from Dehradun was awarded for her swift action during a cloudburst situation on June 2, 2026.

After heavy rains, water and debris started flowing into the area. Aaradhya sensed the danger and immediately alerted all 17 people present inside her house so they could move to a place of safety. She also saved a 3-year-old girl from the strong current.

Girl Saves Elderly Man From Speedy Vehicle

Shweta from Tehri Garhwal was awarded for avoiding a potentially fatal accident. On January 30, 2025 an elderly man was walking along the road using his stick for support. A speeding vehicle approached.

Shweta quickly grabbed his hand and pulled him to the edge of the road to save him.

Award To Motivate Children To Be Brave

The Mukhyamantri Rajya Bal Veerta Puraskar award aims to acknowledge children who have shown exceptional bravery and responsibility during tough situations. It is hoped it will also inspire other children to be vigilant and brave during emergencies.

Earlier, during the State Foundation Day celebrations, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gifted Amit Shah unique gifts that showcase the culture and spirituality of Uttarakhand like a traditional Uttarakhandi cap, shawl, Gangajali and a symbol for Samudra Manthan.