Karnataka's Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Denmark's FM Lars Løkke Rasmussen met to boost cooperation in tech, AI, and research, citing the successful expansion of Danish firm EG A/S in the state as a model for future investment.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday met Denmark's Minister for Foreign Affairs, H.E. Lars Løkke Rasmussen, to discuss strengthening cooperation between Karnataka and Denmark in technology, innovation and talent development. The discussions focused on expanding collaboration through the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), encouraging Danish investments in R&D and product engineering in Karnataka, strengthening industry-academia partnerships, and facilitating greater market access for startups from both ecosystems. Opportunities for joint research in Artificial Intelligence, quantum technology and biotechnology, alongside collaboration in sustainable water management, were also discussed.

Highlighting Karnataka’s welcoming business environment, the Minister referred to the growth of Danish company EG A/S in Mangaluru. Having started with a small team, the company has grown its operations to around 850 employees, establishing one of its largest global capability centres outside Europe. The company’s growth reflects the opportunities Karnataka offers international technology companies through its talent pool and expanding technology ecosystem. Kharge said, “Karnataka is keen to deepen its partnership with Denmark by leveraging our strengths in technology, talent and innovation. The growth of Danish companies such as EG A/S in Karnataka demonstrates the opportunities our ecosystem offers global businesses. We see significant potential for further collaboration in R&D, product engineering, startup partnerships and advanced skilling, creating long-term value for both ecosystems.”

The meeting also witnessed the launch of ‘Access to Tech Talent in India: An ICDK Outlook’, a report by Innovation Centre Denmark (ICDK), Bengaluru. The report highlights ICDK Bengaluru’s role as a strategic bridge connecting Danish companies with India’s innovation ecosystem through strategic partnerships, market exploration, business delegations, internationalisation and scaling support, and knowledge transfer between Danish and Indian research institutions. The engagement builds on the India–Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and ongoing cooperation through the Global Innovation Alliance.