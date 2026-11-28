CBI hosted a national conference on human trafficking, bringing together police and central ministries to develop a coordinated action plan against trafficking, cyber slavery, and to emphasize victim-centric rescue and rehabilitation.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) organised a one-day National Conference on Human Trafficking at the CBI Headquarters, New Delhi, through video conferencing. The Conference was inaugurated by the Special Director, CBI, on Friday. Senior officers and experts from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD), CBI, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Punjab Police, Rajasthan Police and Gujarat Police addressed 51 participants representing police organisations from States and Union Territories across the country.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in pursuance of the recommendations made at the DGsP/IGsP Conference, 2025, has constituted a Focus Group under the chairmanship of the Joint Director, Special Crime Zone, CBI. The Focus Group has been mandated to coordinate with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Police Departments of States and Union Territories to prepare a comprehensive action plan to combat human trafficking. Towards this objective, the Focus Group has undertaken several initiatives and held extensive consultations to develop a coordinated and implementable action plan incorporating specific measures and clearly defined responsibilities. As a continuation of these efforts, today’s conference was organised.

The deliberations during the Conference covered emerging trends and challenges relating to human trafficking, including cyber slavery, successful investigations into organised trafficking networks, inter-State and cross-border dimensions of trafficking, identification and rescue of victims, various rehabilitation schemes, prosecution of offenders and the role of technology in strengthening the investigations. The Conference provided a common platform for Police Officers and representatives of Central Ministries and agencies to share their experiences, discuss operational challenges and exchange best practices adopted in their respective States and Union Territories for the prevention and combating of human trafficking.

Emphasis was laid on strengthening inter-State coordination, ensuring timely sharing of intelligence and information, effective utilisation of technological platforms and databases, and taking coordinated action against organised trafficking networks. The Conference concluded with an emphasis on placing the needs and interests of victims at the centre of all interventions, particularly with regard to their protection, care and rehabilitation. The importance of sustained cooperation, effective information sharing and a coordinated response by all concerned agencies was also underscored to strengthen efforts towards the prevention, investigation and successful prosecution of human trafficking cases. The CBI reiterated the importance of collaborative efforts among Central and State agencies and other stakeholders in combating human trafficking and ensuring justice, protection and rehabilitation for victims. The deliberations are expected to enhance the effectiveness of the response mechanism and strengthen the collective efforts of law enforcement agencies across the country. (ANI)