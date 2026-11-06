Union Home Minister Amit Shah bestowed the President’s Police Colour upon Uttarakhand Police. During the ceremony, he pledged that trials for all criminal cases registered after May 2027 will be concluded within a span of three years.

President’s Police Colour Awarded to Uttarakhand Police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday presented the prestigious 'President’s Police Colour' to the Uttarakhand Police, making it the 16th police or paramilitary force in the country to receive the nation’s highest policing honour. Addressing the gathering at the ceremony, the Home Minister offered a major assurance regarding the criminal justice delivery system, stating that trials will conclude within three years for cases registered after May 2027.

"Today, on behalf of the Government of Uttarakhand, I wish to assure the people of Devbhoomi: for any FIR registered after May 2027, the Uttarakhand Police will ensure that the accused are brought to justice and sentenced—all within a span of three years," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Milestone for State Police

Highlighting the historic significance of the ceremony, Shah congratulated the state police force on reaching the milestone in its 25th year of service since the creation of Uttarakhand.

"Today, the Uttarakhand Police has been awarded the 'President’s Police Colour'. It has become the 16th police or paramilitary force in the country to receive this honour. For all the personnel and officers—past and present—who have served in the Uttarakhand Police over the 25 years since the state's inception, this is a moment of immense pride," the Home Minister stated.

Safeguarding the Devbhoomi

Praising the divine character and natural heritage of the Himalayan state, Shah emphasised the sacred duty carried out by the state's police force in safeguarding millions of tourists and devotees every year.

"Our 'Devbhoomi' is imbued with natural beauty. Its snow-capped peaks, pristine lakes, wilderness, elephant safaris, and the very sources of the sacred rivers Ganga and Yamuna captivate tourists from across the globe. Furthermore, Lord Badri Vishal himself resides here, and Baba Kedarnath watches over and protects us. The two 'Lok Matas' (divine mothers)—the Ganga and the Yamuna—which originate from Gangotri and Yamunotri, not only bring prosperity to the lives of millions but also elevate them to greater spiritual heights," Shah said.

He noted the extensive crowd management and security operations handled by the force during religious events: "Hemkunt Sahib, associated with the Tenth Guru, serves as a major centre of attraction—not just for followers of the Sikh faith, but for people from all walks of life. With so many pilgrimage sites, the renowned Kumbh Mela, the annual Char Dham Yatra, and the millions of devotees visiting places like Hemkunt Sahib and Kainchi Dham, the responsibility for ensuring their safety rests upon the personnel of the Uttarakhand Police."

Commending the personnel for their conduct and professionalism toward pilgrims, the Union Home Minister added, "I hail from a state that sends the largest number of pilgrims to this 'Devbhoomi,' yet I have never heard a single complaint from any of them regarding the police. This is a matter of great pride for the Uttarakhand Police and for all of us. For any force, receiving the 'President’s Colours' is a moment of immense honour. It marks a golden chapter in the history of a force, and the moment this distinction is bestowed is considered truly illustrious."

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