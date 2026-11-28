HP Minister Jagat Singh Negi slammed the Centre for delaying women's reservation and using delimitation for political gains. He also clarified his controversial comments on the Rafale fighter jet deal, labeling the backlash a political conspiracy.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Horticulture Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi, accused the BJP-led Centre of delaying the implementation of women's reservation and using the proposed delimitation exercise for political gains, while calling for a transparent, comprehensive and consultative process. Speaking with ANI in Shimla on Friday, Negi said delimitation was not a new exercise, but a constitutional process undertaken after a prescribed period. However, he questioned the Centre's decision to convene a special session of Parliament when the monsoon session had not been formally concluded, and the winter session was yet to be convened. He questioned the urgency behind holding a special session and said the government should explain why it was not following the regular parliamentary procedure. Negi said women's reservation had already been legislated and should have been implemented, accusing the BJP of misleading people by linking the reservation issue with delimitation. “Women's reservation has already been passed. It should have been implemented. Why is the BJP not implementing it? They are misleading people by saying that women's reservation has no meaning without delimitation,” he said. He alleged that the proposed delimitation exercise was being pursued for a political purpose and called for public hearings and detailed discussions at every stage. He said all relevant issues should be taken into consideration before undertaking the exercise. Negi maintained that delimitation in a country as large as India could not be completed in a month or a few days and would require at least two years to ensure adequate consultation and a comprehensive process. He accused the BJP of attempting to carry out the exercise according to its own political interests rather than following the spirit of the constitutional framework.

Reacting to the controversy over his remarks in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly concerning the Rafale fighter aircraft, Negi categorically denied having made any statement against the Indian Army and challenged the BJP to point out any such remark in his speech. He said the entire press gallery was present when he made the statement and that the official version of his speech, circulated to the media, did not contain any reference insulting the Army. “Show me where I have spoken against the Army. In my statement, there is not a single word against the Army. Is mentioning Rafale an insult to the Army?” he asked. Negi alleged that the BJP had deliberately linked his remarks on the Rafale aircraft with the Army to divert attention from the issues he had raised during the Assembly proceedings. He said his statement was specifically about the cost of the Rafale aircraft and allegations concerning its pricing, claiming that aircraft which he said were earlier valued at around Rs 700 crore were subsequently purchased at approximately Rs 2,300 crore. Clarifying his remarks about the aircraft and Pakistan, Negi said he had referred to the Rafale in the context of the controversy over its performance and claims made during political discussions. He said the controversy was deliberately created after his speech, alleging that BJP leaders had attempted to turn his statement into an issue of alleged disrespect towards the armed forces. Negi further said that the Leader of the Opposition had intervened in the Assembly shortly after his statement on November 18 but had not accused him of insulting the Army at that time. He alleged that the controversy was subsequently manufactured as a political strategy after his remarks on the RSS ideology, the BJP's 12-year tenure and other issues during the Assembly debate had put the opposition on the defensive. “The entire controversy was a well-planned conspiracy. They had nothing to counter what I had raised, so the next day they deliberately dragged me into another controversy which was completely far from the truth,” he said. Negi said his complete statement and the video recording were available on the Himachal Pradesh Assembly website and urged people and media organisations to examine the full speech rather than rely on selective allegations. He accused the BJP of repeatedly spreading misinformation by presenting an allegation at multiple platforms to make it appear credible. Negi also appealed to the media to independently examine statements made by both sides and avoid one-sided reporting of political controversies. He said journalists should not merely reproduce statements made by one party but should also verify the claims by examining the complete proceedings and the statements of all concerned. “Media is the third party which can present its views in an impartial manner. The public is not foolish. People, including Army personnel, are intelligent enough to understand what was actually said,” he said. Negi also raised concerns about camera coverage inside the Assembly, saying cameras were generally focused on the member speaking, while those interrupting or intervening in the debate were not adequately shown. He said camera coverage should also capture members who interrupt speakers and officials who intervene, so that viewers could get a complete picture of the proceedings rather than a one-sided visual account. He said he had raised the issue several times in the Assembly and reiterated that media coverage should reflect the entire exchange of arguments and counterarguments. Negi further claimed that his remarks had been vindicated by subsequent developments and referred to allegations at the international level concerning four Rafale aircraft, questioning where the aircraft had gone. He said the Defence Ministry had not issued any statement on the allegations and questioned why the matter was not being clarified. Negi reiterated that his Assembly statement was focused on Rafale aircraft and the related controversy and alleged that the BJP was using the Army's name to shield itself from criticism and divert attention from its failures. He said the complete video of his speech was available publicly and urged the media to examine the recording before drawing conclusions about his remarks. (ANI)