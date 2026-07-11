Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned stealth frigate INS Mahendragiri in Visakhapatnam. Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan called it a milestone for maritime security and India's indigenous shipbuilding, noting its 75% indigenous content.

'Milestone for Maritime Security': Navy Chief

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Saturday said the commissioning of stealth frigate INS Mahendragiri marks a significant milestone for the Indian Navy, highlighting the government's focus on maritime security and India's growing indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.

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Addressing the gathering during the commissioning ceremony, CNS Swaminathan said it was "a matter of pride and honour" for the Navy that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the event, calling it a reflection of the government's emphasis on maritime security. "It is a matter of pride and honour for the Indian Navy that the Defence Minister is present today for the commissioning of Mahendragiri. This signifies the high priority our government accords to maritime security. Significantly, this ceremony is taking place in Visakhapatnam, the headquarters of the Indian Navy's Eastern Command. This is a key hub of naval power and operations, the very location where the International Fleet Review was held just a few months ago, showcasing India's maritime strength. Remarkably, while the ship was constructed in Mumbai on India's west coast, its commissioning today on the shores of the Bay of Bengal bridges the East and the West," he said.

Record Indigenous Content

Highlighting the significance of the new warship, the Navy Chief said INS Mahendragiri is the sixth of the seven Project 17A frigates and has achieved a record level of indigenous content. "This is the sixth of seven warships in the series; they are named after the earlier Nilgiri -class ships that served the nation from 1972 to 2013. Mahendragiri is a new name, derived from the Mahendragiri peak in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha. A record has been set with over 75 per cent indigenous content. Its construction was completed in 20 per cent less time, taking 75 months instead of the usual 95. The ship met all technical requirements in a single sea trial. Inducted into the Navy today, this ship will further bolster our strength," he added.

An Indigenously Designed Stealth Frigate

The Indian Navy inducted another state-of-the-art warship into its fleet on Saturday as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned INS Mahendragiri, an indigenously designed stealth frigate and the sixth Project 17A Nilgiri-class warship, at the Visakhapatnam dockyard. The Defence Minister also received the Guard of Honour during the commissioning ceremony.

Named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, the frigate symbolises resilience, strength and unwavering resolve. As the first Indian Naval warship to bear this name, Mahendragiri is truly sui generis. The warship is expected to build a distinguished legacy and add another chapter to India's maritime history. Designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, Mahendragiri is the sixth ship of the Project 17A class of stealth frigates. The vessel reflects India's growing expertise in indigenous warship design and construction. With over 75 per cent indigenous content, the ship reflects the success of the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and highlights the growing capability of the Indian shipbuilding ecosystem. The construction of the ship has involved a large number of Indian industries, including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), thereby strengthening the nation's defence industrial base and generating significant employment, as stated in the official release.

Advanced Capabilities and Regional Role

Mahendragiri is equipped with an advanced suite of indigenous and state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, and electronic warfare systems, enabling her to effectively undertake anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine operations. The ship is also capable of maritime security operations, Search and Rescue missions, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), and sustained deployments across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and beyond.

The commissioning of INS Mahendragiri marks another significant milestone in the successful execution of the Project 17A programme. As successive frigates of the class join the fleet, they will continue to enhance the Indian Navy's combat capability while reinforcing India's position as a leading indigenous warship-building nation. (ANI)