    Uttarakhand: 15 dead, several injured after transformer explodes near Alaknanda River; check details

    Amidst heavy rainfall and rising water levels in rivers, Uttarakhand has been struck by a tragic incident. The IMD has already issued red and orange alerts for the state, while a flood alert has been specifically issued for Chamoli, Haridwar, and Rudraprayag areas.

    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 1:56 PM IST

    Tragedy struck in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district as a transformer explosion near the Alaknanda River claimed the lives of at least 15 individuals, including a police officer and five home guards, on Wednesday. The incident occurred at the location where the Namami Gange project is being implemented.

    V Murugesan, the Additional Director General of Police in Uttarakhand, stated, "Approximately 15 people, including a police sub-inspector and five home guards, have lost their lives. An investigation is currently underway. Initial findings suggest that there was electric current on the railing, and further details will be revealed through the investigation."

    DGP Ashok Kumar revealed that the in-charge of the police outpost on the Badrinath Highway also tragically lost their life in the incident. Reports suggest that the accident occurred at a construction site in Chamoli, where work was underway for an ongoing project associated with the Namami Gange initiative.

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

    "It is a sad incident. District administration, police, and SDRF have reached the spot. The injured are being referred to higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter," Dhami said.

    In response to the situation, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been placed on high alert to swiftly respond to any emergencies.

    The incessant rainfall in recent days has resulted in a flood-like situation in approximately 70 villages across Laksar, Khanpur, Roorkee, Bhagwanpur, and Haridwar tehsils.

    On Monday, the Ganga river crossed the danger mark in Devprayag, and the warning level was reached in Haridwar, primarily due to the substantial release of water from the dam on the Alaknanda river. This surge in the water level of the Ganga was attributed to the discharge of 2,000-3,000 cusecs of water from the dam of the GVK hydroelectric project located on the Alaknanda river.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 1:56 PM IST
