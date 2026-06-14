One was killed and three were injured in a violent community clash over a water dispute in Dehradun. In a separate incident, a pilgrim died and another was hurt after falling into a gorge while trekking to Kedarnath. Police are investigating both cases.

One Killed in Dehradun Clash Over Water Dispute

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured after a violent clash broke out between two different communities over a water dispute in the Bairagiwala area under Sahaspur police station limits in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. The clash erupted late Saturday evening.

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Speaking to ANI, Dehradun Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pankaj Gairola stated that members of one community allegedly attacked members of the other community using sharp-edged weapons and hammers, leaving four people critically injured. One of the victims later succumbed to their injuries, the ASP said.

The incident has created tension in the area, prompting the deployment of additional police personnel to maintain law and order. The Addl SP informed that a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the attackers. Further details are awaited.

Pilgrim Dies on Kedarnath Trek

In a separate incident on June 11, one pilgrim died, and another sustained serious injuries after the two fell into a deep gorge while descending through a shortcut route on the Kedarnath trekking path in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), the incident occurred between Pole Numbers 337 and 340 on the Kedarnath pedestrian route when the two young pilgrims were descending via an unauthorised shortcut and slipped into a gorge.

Rescue Operation Launched

The DEOC said information about the accident was received, following which rescue teams were immediately mobilised to the spot. Teams from the Sector Officer's office at Badi Lincholi, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), YMF personnel and the police rushed to the location and launched a rescue operation.

During the operation, SDRF personnel rescued one of the injured pilgrims and shifted him to the Medical Relief Point (MRP) at Chhoti Lincholi for treatment. The injured pilgrim was identified as Mohit (27), a resident of Gokulpuri in North-East Delhi. Medical examination revealed that he had suffered a fracture in his leg. After receiving initial treatment, he was referred to Gaurikund for advanced medical care, officials said.

The second pilgrim, identified as Priyanshu Shukla (27), a resident of Farrukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh, was rescued by YMF personnel and disaster management volunteers and taken to the Medical Relief Point at Bhimbali. (ANI)