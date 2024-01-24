Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Uttar Pradesh witnesses second day of devotee surge at Ayodhya Ram Mandir; Officials stress on safety

    The Uttar Pradesh DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, assured that the queue system had been improved for better crowd management, allowing for a smooth darshan experience.

    Devotees thronged the newly consecrated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the second consecutive day, eager to offer prayers to Ram Lalla after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals.

    On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the face of Ram Lalla, and on Tuesday, nearly half a million devotees visited the temple, forming long queues that began as early as 3 am. Despite the severe cold, the faithful patiently awaited their turn, and visuals showed devotees in heavy winter attire entering the temple complex.

    The Uttar Pradesh DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, assured that the queue system had been improved for better crowd management, allowing for a smooth darshan experience. Devotees are now able to visit the Ram Mandir during two time slots daily – from 7 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 7 pm – to catch a glimpse of the 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, crafted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

    However, the overwhelming influx led to a temporary pause in darshan as authorities and the police coordinated efforts to manage the immense crowd and ensure the safety of all visitors. The temple administration, in tandem with law enforcement, took measures to maintain order and facilitate a peaceful environment for the devotees.

    Videos circulating on social media depicted pilgrims taking a holy dip in the Sarayu river despite the biting cold and dense fog, reflecting the devotion and enthusiasm surrounding the historic event.

    Ayodhya IG Range, Praveen Kumar, urged devotees, especially the elderly and differently-abled, to schedule their visits after the initial rush, emphasizing that arrangements were in place to accommodate everyone.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
