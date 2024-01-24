Mumbai Mira Road clashes: Police warn social media admins against sharing content

The police said that action will be taken against group administrators who violate this directive. On Sunday night, a clash unfolded in Mira Road, with videos of the incident quickly circulating on social media platforms.

Days after the clashes in Mumbai's Mira Road, the local police have issued a stern warning to social media administrators, urging them not to share jokes or videos related to the recent confrontations. The clashes took place on the eve of the Ram Temple pran pratishtha, leading to heightened tensions in the area.

The police said that action will be taken against group administrators who violate this directive. On Sunday night, a clash unfolded in Mira Road, with videos of the incident quickly circulating on social media platforms.

The footage showed the attack on vehicles carrying flags of Lord Ram by individuals from the Muslim community. The incident transpired just hours before the scheduled consecration of the Ram Temple. Authorities swiftly arrested 13 individuals in connection with the case, assuring the public of strict measures against those attempting to disrupt law and order.

The police's recent advisory specifically addresses the dissemination of content that may incite religious sentiments or contribute to the spread of misinformation regarding the clashes. The move aims to prevent any escalation of tensions and maintain social harmony in the region.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation demolished illegal structures and encroachments in Mira Road's Naya Nagar area. This action followed the stone-pelting incident during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha celebrations.

Several incidents of 'outraging religious sentiments' were also reported in Mumbai on the day of the pran pratishtha. At the Pimpleshwar temple in Vakola, a 27-year-old was apprehended for allegedly disrespecting the flag of Lord Ram.

In separate incidents, individuals were arrested for posting provocative messages and removing flags with Lord Ram's photo from public spaces, highlighting the volatile atmosphere in certain parts of the city.