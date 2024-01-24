Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mumbai Mira Road clashes: Police warn social media admins against sharing content

    The police said that action will be taken against group administrators who violate this directive. On Sunday night, a clash unfolded in Mira Road, with videos of the incident quickly circulating on social media platforms.

    Mumbai Mira Road clashes: Police warn social media admins against sharing content AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    Days after the clashes in Mumbai's Mira Road, the local police have issued a stern warning to social media administrators, urging them not to share jokes or videos related to the recent confrontations. The clashes took place on the eve of the Ram Temple pran pratishtha, leading to heightened tensions in the area.

    The police said that action will be taken against group administrators who violate this directive. On Sunday night, a clash unfolded in Mira Road, with videos of the incident quickly circulating on social media platforms.

    Ram Mandir Trust overwhelmed as supplies from bhakts to make prasad overflow, storage space runs out (WATCH)

    The footage showed the attack on vehicles carrying flags of Lord Ram by individuals from the Muslim community. The incident transpired just hours before the scheduled consecration of the Ram Temple. Authorities swiftly arrested 13 individuals in connection with the case, assuring the public of strict measures against those attempting to disrupt law and order.

    The police's recent advisory specifically addresses the dissemination of content that may incite religious sentiments or contribute to the spread of misinformation regarding the clashes. The move aims to prevent any escalation of tensions and maintain social harmony in the region.

    Meanwhile, the municipal corporation demolished illegal structures and encroachments in Mira Road's Naya Nagar area. This action followed the stone-pelting incident during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha celebrations.

    'Hanuman ji himself has come...' Here's what Temple Trust said about monkey entering Ram Mandir

    Several incidents of 'outraging religious sentiments' were also reported in Mumbai on the day of the pran pratishtha. At the Pimpleshwar temple in Vakola, a 27-year-old was apprehended for allegedly disrespecting the flag of Lord Ram.

    In separate incidents, individuals were arrested for posting provocative messages and removing flags with Lord Ram's photo from public spaces, highlighting the volatile atmosphere in certain parts of the city.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Swami Prasad Maurya mocks Ram Lalla consecration says then why cant dead people walk watch gcw

    Swami Prasad Maurya mocks Ram Lalla consecration, says 'then why can't dead people walk?’ (WATCH)

    Ram Mandir Trust overwhelmed as supplies from bhakts to make prasad overflow, storage space runs out (WATCH) snt

    Ram Mandir Trust overwhelmed as supplies from bhakts to make prasad overflow, storage space runs out (WATCH)

    Kerala: Special court for SC-ST orders further probe into Dalit youth's suicide in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Special court for SC-ST orders further probe into Dalit youth's suicide in Thrissur

    Sharad Pawar grandnephew Rohit Pawar to appear before ED in Maharashtra bank scam case gcw

    Sharad Pawar's grandnephew to appear before ED in Maharashtra bank scam case

    Republic Day 2024: French Foreign Legion has 6 members of Indian and Nepalese origin

    Republic Day 2024: French Foreign Legion has 6 members of Indian and Nepalese origin

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir Alia Bhatt saree costs Rs 45k took 100 hours to make RBA

    Ram Mandir: Alia Bhatt’s saree costs Rs 45k, took 100 hours to make

    Swami Prasad Maurya mocks Ram Lalla consecration says then why cant dead people walk watch gcw

    Swami Prasad Maurya mocks Ram Lalla consecration, says 'then why can't dead people walk?’ (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Stokes frustrated as Shoaib Bashir's delay forces him to return home osf

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Stokes frustrated as Shoaib Bashir's delay forces him to return home

    Namma Metro reaches grand milestone: 100 crore commuters travel through metro so far vkp

    Namma Metro reaches grand milestone: 100 crore commuters travel through metro so far

    Ram Mandir Trust overwhelmed as supplies from bhakts to make prasad overflow, storage space runs out (WATCH) snt

    Ram Mandir Trust overwhelmed as supplies from bhakts to make prasad overflow, storage space runs out (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon