A bizarre incident in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, went viral after a video showed a man being publicly assaulted by his three wives. The confrontation allegedly occurred when the women discovered his plans to marry for a fourth time. Details regarding the exact location and police action remain unconfirmed.

A bizarre incident from Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh has triggered a debate on social media after a video of a man allegedly being thrashed by his three wives went viral on the internet. The women reportedly had a showdown after learning the man was planning to marry for the fourth time.

The incident allegedly happened in a public place where the three women allegedly confronted the man and allegedly attacked him together. The video, which is circulating on social media, appears to show the man being beaten up and having his clothes ripped off during the attack.

But little is known about the details of the incident, including who was involved, where or when it took place.

Three Wives Allegedly Confront Man Over Fourth Marriage

According to reports, the man had already been married three times and was allegedly preparing for another marriage. News of his reported plans reached his existing wives before the proposed wedding could take place.

The three women reportedly arrived at the spot after learning about his intended fourth marriage. The available reports do not clarify how they came to know about the plan or where the proposed wedding was scheduled to take place.

What followed was reportedly a confrontation that escalated into a physical altercation.

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Video of Roadside Assault Circulates on Social Media

Footage allegedly linked to the incident has been widely shared online. It purportedly shows the three women assaulting the man in public and removing his clothes during the confrontation.

The video has also elicited reactions from social media users, with many commenting on the alleged circumstances which led to the incident. But the full sequence of events and the context of the confrontation have not been independently confirmed.

Details such as who the man was, exactly where and when the incident occurred and whether or not anyone involved has made a complaint to police remain to be confirmed.

It is also unclear if the local police have taken notice of the viral footage or opened an investigation. We are awaiting further information from the authorities about what has happened and if any legal action has been taken.