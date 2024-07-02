Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    After postponement, NEET-PG exam to be held this month with new security measures

    The postponement of the exam, for which lakhs of aspiring medical professionals had enrolled, triggered widespread protests, especially from those who had travelled long distances to take the test.

    The NEET-PG exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses will be held this month, news organisation NDTV reported, citing sources on Tuesday (July 2). This development comes after the Home Ministry met with officials from the government's anti-cybercrime body. The sources reportedly said that the question paper will be prepared just two hours prior to the exam.

    Initially scheduled for June 23, the NEET-PG exam was postponed hours before its start due to allegations of irregularities, including leaked papers for the undergraduate exam. The government said that it would conduct a thorough assessment of the NEET-PG's processes, which are overseen by the National Board of Examinations for medical students. This decision was said to be in the best interest of the students.

    The postponement of the exam, for which lakhs of aspiring medical professionals had enrolled, triggered widespread protests, especially from those who had travelled long distances to take the test.

    In response, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan formed a committee to investigate the complaints.

    The cancellation of the NEET-PG exam followed public outcry over possible indiscretions in both the NEET-UG and UGC-NET tests. The UGC-NET test, which confirms professorial appointments to colleges and universities and is used to award research fellowships, was also under scrutiny.

    Last month, Pradhan confirmed that questions from these exams were being sold on the darknet, putting the spotlight on the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts both tests. This led to the sacking of NTA chief SK Singh.

    The re-test for the NET exam, which was voided two days after it was held, is scheduled for July 25-27. The NTA has faced criticism from students, parents, and the opposition.

