Team India secured a remarkable victory against England at The Oval, concluding the five-match Test series with a 2-2 draw. The win, fueled by strong bowling performances, marked India's second consecutive drawn series in England.

Team India concluded their England Test Tour with a dramatic yet memorable six-run win over England on the final day of the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Oval in London, Monday, August 4.

After being bundled out for 396 and setting a 374-run target for England to chase, India eventually managed to bowl out the hosts for 367 on day 5 of the Oval Decider, despite a strong display of batting by Harry Brook (111) and Joe Root (105) on the penultimate day.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna shared the final four wickets of England in the first session to seal Team India a thrilling victory in the series finale.

With a victory at the Oval, Team India not only drew the five-match series 2-2 but also ended their England tour on a high, denying the hosts’ home Test series win for the second time on the trot after the 2021-22 series between both sides.

Dramatic finish to Oval Decider

England resumed their run chase at 339/6, with Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton batting 2 and 0, respectively, and needed 35 runs to win the decider, while India required four wickets to pull off a thrilling victory and level the five-match series, setting up a tense final day at The Oval.

The hosts did not have Joe Root and Harry Brook, as they were dismissed on the fourth day by Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna, respectively. The pressure on Smith and Overton to take the team through the finishing line. However, Mohammed Siraj provided an early but big breakthrough for India by dismissing Smith for 2 at 347/7.

Siraj did not stop here, as he drew another blood by removing Jamie Overton for 9 at 354/8, putting England under immense pressure as the hosts needed 20 runs and the visitors required just 2 wickets to pull off the victory. Prasidh Krishna mounted pressure on the hosts by dismissing Josh Tongue for a duck and reduced England to 357/9, needing 17 runs.

Gus Atkinson was posing a serious threat to India as he was standing tall with a hope of chasing down the target for England. Atkinson’s six off Mohammed Siraj was a nerve-cracking moment, as the hosts needed 11 runs to win. Chris Woakes was a second fiddle at the non-striker’s end due to a shoulder fracture, and the only hope for England was Atkinson.

Atkinson’s wicket was crucial for India to pull off the victory, and Mohammed Siraj stayed calm under pressure and bowled out the tailender to seal a heart-stopping six-run win for India.

Mohammed Siraj completed his second fifer of the series, as he registered the figures of 104/5 at an economy rate of 3.40 in 30.1 overs. Prasidh Krishna was vital in India’s thrilling win at the Oval as he picked four wickets, while conceding 126 runs at an economy rate of 4.70 in 27 overs.

Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj put their bodies over the line

Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj were relentless with their effort, putting their bodies on the line with long, tireless spells and sharp pace to break England’s resistance. Prasidh Krishna’s wicket of Joe Root was a big breakthrough for Team India as it broke the momentum, changing a 199-run partnership and turning the tide in India’s favour.

Krishna and Siraj bowled in tandem for 57.1 overs and nine wickets together, despite aching legs, showcasing their remarkable stamina and mental resilience to script one of India’s most dramatic overseas Test victories in recent memory.

With a five-wicket haul at the Oval, Mohammed Siraj emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, scalping 23 wickets, including two fifers, at an average of 32.43 and an economy rate of 4.02 in nine innings.

Prasidh Krishna made an impact on his return after being dropped for two Tests and picked up eight wickets in the Oval Decider to help Team India clinch a series draw.