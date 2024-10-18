Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh's path to $1 Trillion economy: CM Yogi Adityanath sets bold vision for accelerated growth

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed Uttar Pradesh's progress towards the One Trillion Dollar Economy target, emphasizing accelerated efforts in agriculture, tourism, and industrial sectors. He called for better data collection, capacity building, and investor-friendly policies to achieve sustainable economic growth.

    Uttar Pradesh path to $1 Trillion economy CM Yogi Adityanath sets bold vision for accelerated growth vkp
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 4:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    In a crucial meeting held on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed Uttar Pradesh’s progress toward achieving the ambitious One Trillion Dollar Economy (OTDE) target. The state’s economy has seen remarkable growth, with the GDP rising from Rs 16.45 lakh crore in 2021-22 to over Rs 25.48 lakh crore in 2023-24. The GSDP target for this year is set at Rs 32 lakh crore, reflecting the government's commitment to making Uttar Pradesh a growth engine of India.

    Chief Minister Yogi highlighted that all departments have a critical role in achieving this goal and called for the appointment of nodal officers in each department to ensure effective oversight. Fortnightly reviews by Principal Secretaries and monthly reviews by departmental ministers will help monitor progress. The CM emphasized that while the state’s policies are on the right track, efforts must be accelerated to meet this target.

    Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years

    One of the key areas of focus is agriculture, where the Chief Minister called for improvements in the seed ecosystem and the expansion of seed parks. Initiatives such as 'per block one crop' were encouraged to enhance crop diversification and boost agricultural productivity. The need to develop industrial land banks and revitalize ‘sick units’ was also stressed, alongside expanding investment in solar, textile, and recreational parks.

    With Uttar Pradesh emerging as a major tourist destination, the state recorded more than 62 crore tourist arrivals in 2023. The Chief Minister instructed better branding of key centres like Naimisharanya and the Buddhist circuit to further promote tourism. Public facilities at tourist destinations should also be improved. 

    Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years

    Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of accurate data collection and capacity building in departments. Collaboration with the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) is necessary for reliable assessments. He also urged the creation of a more investor-friendly environment, expanding ease of doing business policies and finalizing an AI and drone policy to attract cutting-edge industries.

    The Chief Minister concluded by highlighting the need for municipal bodies and village panchayats to become self-reliant, calling for a concrete action plan to increase their revenue and improve local infrastructure.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Say I love you, used to ask for kiss': Bihar teacher arrested for molesting minor students at school (WATCH) shk

    'Say I love you, used to ask for kiss': Bihar teacher arrested for molesting minor students at school (WATCH)

    Yogi govt set to host drone show during Deepotsav in Ayodhya, 500 drones will illuminate the skies dmn

    Yogi govt set to host drone show during Deepotsav in Ayodhya, 500 drones will illuminate the skies

    Kerala: PP Divya seeks anticipatory bail in abetment of suicide case linked to death of ADM Naveen Babu dmn

    Kerala: PP Divya seeks anticipatory bail in abetment of suicide case linked to death of ADM Naveen Babu

    Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024 spectacular 500 drone show to dazzle devotees gcw

    Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2024: Spectacular 500-drone show to dazzle devotees

    Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges PM Modi to rethink holding Hindi-oriented events in in non-Hindi states dmn

    Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges PM Modi to rethink holding Hindi-oriented events in non-Hindi states

    Recent Stories

    Sambar health benefits: Can it help reduce cancer risk? dmn

    Sambar health benefits: Can it help reduce cancer risk?

    Creative ways to decorate your thali for Karwa Chauth 2024 NTI

    Creative ways to decorate your thali for Karwa Chauth 2024

    Health benefits of nutmeg for men RTM

    Health benefits of nutmeg for men

    Sleep better tonight: Tips for a restful night's sleep dmn

    Sleep better tonight: Tips for a restful night's sleep

    Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says hostages won't be released until Gaza war ends (WATCH) snt

    Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says hostages won't be released until Gaza war ends (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon