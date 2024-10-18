Uttar Pradesh's path to $1 Trillion economy: CM Yogi Adityanath sets bold vision for accelerated growth

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed Uttar Pradesh's progress towards the One Trillion Dollar Economy target, emphasizing accelerated efforts in agriculture, tourism, and industrial sectors. He called for better data collection, capacity building, and investor-friendly policies to achieve sustainable economic growth.

In a crucial meeting held on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed Uttar Pradesh’s progress toward achieving the ambitious One Trillion Dollar Economy (OTDE) target. The state’s economy has seen remarkable growth, with the GDP rising from Rs 16.45 lakh crore in 2021-22 to over Rs 25.48 lakh crore in 2023-24. The GSDP target for this year is set at Rs 32 lakh crore, reflecting the government's commitment to making Uttar Pradesh a growth engine of India.

Chief Minister Yogi highlighted that all departments have a critical role in achieving this goal and called for the appointment of nodal officers in each department to ensure effective oversight. Fortnightly reviews by Principal Secretaries and monthly reviews by departmental ministers will help monitor progress. The CM emphasized that while the state’s policies are on the right track, efforts must be accelerated to meet this target.



One of the key areas of focus is agriculture, where the Chief Minister called for improvements in the seed ecosystem and the expansion of seed parks. Initiatives such as 'per block one crop' were encouraged to enhance crop diversification and boost agricultural productivity. The need to develop industrial land banks and revitalize ‘sick units’ was also stressed, alongside expanding investment in solar, textile, and recreational parks.

With Uttar Pradesh emerging as a major tourist destination, the state recorded more than 62 crore tourist arrivals in 2023. The Chief Minister instructed better branding of key centres like Naimisharanya and the Buddhist circuit to further promote tourism. Public facilities at tourist destinations should also be improved.

Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of accurate data collection and capacity building in departments. Collaboration with the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) is necessary for reliable assessments. He also urged the creation of a more investor-friendly environment, expanding ease of doing business policies and finalizing an AI and drone policy to attract cutting-edge industries.

The Chief Minister concluded by highlighting the need for municipal bodies and village panchayats to become self-reliant, calling for a concrete action plan to increase their revenue and improve local infrastructure.

