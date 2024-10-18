Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Prosecution Directorate of the Uttar Pradesh Police is making significant strides in combating crime and ensuring justice through a strict zero-tolerance policy. Over the past seven and a half years, the Directorate has successfully prosecuted over 80,000 criminals, demonstrating the effectiveness of its advocacy across various state courts.

In addition to legal actions, the UP Police has directly confronted criminal elements, resulting in the elimination of 210 miscreants.

Historically, the Prosecution Directorate had been sidelined under previous administrations, however, the current Yogi government has prioritized its role, enhancing its capacity to tackle crime effectively.

ADG Deepesh Juneja of the Prosecution Directorate informed that over the past seven and a half years, more than 81,196 criminals have been punished through effective legal advocacy. Among these, 54 criminals received the death penalty, 3,125 were given life sentences, 9,076 were sentenced to more than 10 years in prison, and 16,941 received sentences of less than 10 years.

In the last 16 months, as part of Operation Convention, the police and prosecution department punished over 52,000 criminals. Specifically, in cases involving women, 28,700 criminals were punished for serious offenses, including sexual assault and crimes under the POCSO Act. Out of these, 16,565 criminals were punished for sexual crimes and related offenses, with 9 receiving the death penalty, 1,720 sentenced to life in prison, 4,443 receiving sentences longer than 10 years, and 10,393 getting sentences of less than 10 years.

As of August 24, 12,135 criminals were punished under the POCSO Act. This included 44 death penalties, 1,354 life sentences, 4,599 sentences of over 10 years, and 6,138 sentences of less than 10 years. Additionally, 496 criminals from the state's most dreaded/top 10 category were punished, with one receiving the death penalty, 51 sentenced to life imprisonment, 34 getting over 10 years, and 410 sentenced to less than 10 years.

From March 25, 2022, to August 31, 2024, 29 criminals involved in 42 cases related to identified mafia gangs were punished. This included one death sentence, five life sentences, seven sentences of more than 10 years, and 29 sentences of less than 10 years.

