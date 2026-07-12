The BJP has hit back at J&K CM Omar Abdullah's allegations of attempting to buy an NC MLA. The party called the claim 'baseless and irresponsible,' demanding that Abdullah either provide concrete evidence or issue a formal apology for his statement.

BJP Demands Apology Over 'Baseless' Allegations

Bharatiya Janata Party launched a sharp counter-offensive against Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, terming his allegations that the BJP is trying to buy National Conference (NC) MLAs as "highly irresponsible and baseless." The party demanded that the Abdullah either produce concrete evidence or issue a formal apology.

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Addressing reporters, BJP National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that the Chief Minister is making these unsubstantiated claims to hide the failures and misgovernance of his own administration. "Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah has made a highly irresponsible and condemnable statement, making the baseless allegation that the BJP is attempting to poach MLAs from his party. The BJP's J&K unit has strongly condemned this statement and directly asked him to either provide evidence or apologise," Trivedi said.

The BJP leader further claimed that the poaching narrative is a deliberate attempt to deflect public attention away from the current government's lack of performance. "The reality is that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has made this baseless allegation to conceal his government's incompetence, inaction, and misgovernance in Jammu and Kashmir and to divert attention from these issues. We strongly condemn this and urge him to either provide evidence or apologise for his statement," Trivedi added.

Trivedi advised the National Conference leadership to stop engaging in political blame games and focus on their administrative responsibilities. "National Conference Party and Omar Abdullah should not try to take revenge for their failure by making such baseless allegations and should concentrate on their work and not on allegations," he said.

Details of Abdullah's Poaching Claim

Without revealing names, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday claimed that the BJP attempted to lure one of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's (JKNC) MLAs with an offer of Rs 20-30 crore and a ministerial berth to switch sides. Abdullah said the MLA rejected it and informed him about the approach. "A BJP official, a Supreme Court lawyer, told one of my Jammu MLAs in a closed room, 'We will give Rs 20 to 30 crore, one ministry, and statehood. You walk with us.' Do they think that the faith of these people is so cheap?" Abdullah asserted while addressing the gathering here.

Deputy CM Backs Abdullah's Allegations

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary strongly backed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's claims, alleging that the BJP's entire political foundation is built on "lies." "Tell me when the BJP has ever said the truth. BJP's work is all about lies. They came to power in 2014 based on lies, then came back in 2019, and in 2024, and their foundation is always lies. Omar Abdullah is not one of those leaders who lie. He first investigates the full facts, and then gives a statement," Choudhary said.

The Deputy Chief Minister further stated that the revelations made by the Chief Minister would compel the public to reflect on the BJP's political intentions in the region. "This statement from him will force the people of Jammu and Kashmir to think about what the BJP wants. Elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir according to the laws enacted by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The National Conference government formed in Jammu and Kashmir, led by Omar Abdullah, is not nominated; it is elected. The people elected them, and elected them under their own laws," he added. (ANI)