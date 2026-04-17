A man in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, died after being stabbed by his sister over a financial dispute. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating. In another incident, a teenager was fatally stabbed in Delhi over a family feud.

In a tragic incident, a man died after getting into a fight with his sister over money in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Sarvam Singh, Circle Officer (CO), Civil Lines, Aligarh, informed that around midnight on April 16-17, information was received at the Qwarsi police station that a man had been stabbed during a dispute over a financial transaction between siblings.

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After receiving the information, the local police immediately reached the spot. The injured man was rushed to JNMC (Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College) for treatment, where he later died. The body was sent to the mortuary for inquest proceedings and post-mortem.

The local police are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter, and legal action will be taken based on the evidence.

Speaking on the incident, Singh said, "On the night of April 16-17, the Qwarsi police station received information about a stabbing incident involving siblings due to a financial dispute. The injured brother was immediately taken to JNMC Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

"The body has been sent to the mortuary for autopsy and necessary procedures. The local police are conducting a thorough investigation into the case, and legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected."

Teen Stabbed to Death in Delhi

In another shocking stabbing incident on April 5, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The deceased has been identified as Hasmat, who was brought to BJRM Hospital with multiple stab injuries, where doctors declared him dead, a police official said.

The official informed that the incident occurred on April 5 at around 6 PM at Ramlila Maidan in Jahangirpuri. An eyewitness and the deceased's brother, Hakeem, alleged that Dilshad, Irfan, Imran, and Rizbul jointly attacked Hasmat with sharp-edged weapons.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident stemmed from a long-standing dispute between the two families. It is reported that tensions escalated following personal relationship issues and a dispute during Eid, which led the accused to carry out the attack, Delhi Police said.