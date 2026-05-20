The NIA arrested Zafar Riaz, a Kolkata resident and Pak-backed spy, for passing confidential security info to Pakistan Intelligence Officers. A repeat offender, he was nabbed after a Look Out Circular was issued against him.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a Pak-backed spy involved in clandestinely passing confidential security-related information to Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy.

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According to the agency, the Kolkata resident, Zafar Riaz, alias Rizvi, had a Look Out Circular issued against him, and proceedings were also underway to declare him a Proclaimed Offender (PO) when he was taken into custody.

Spy's Background and Modus Operandi

Arrested under various sections of BNS, Official Secrets Act and UA (P) Act, the accused was married to a Pakistani national, with his children also Pak citizens. Convicted once earlier in an espionage case under the IPC and the Official Secrets Act, Zafar had been travelling frequently between India and Pakistan since 2005, NIA investigations revealed. During one such visit, he was contacted and cultivated by PIOs to carry out espionage activities in India, instead of financial inducements and the promise of Pakistani citizenship. To facilitate other espionage and terror operatives, the accused had provided One-Time Passwords (OTPs) of Indian telecom mobile numbers to a PIO to help him activate WhatsApp accounts. The alleged PIO had used these accounts to secretly communicate with Motiram Jat, also an accused in the instant case. Jat was also engaged in conveying secret security-related information to the PIO.

NIA is continuing with its investigation to trace others involved in the espionage racket and to unveil the larger conspiracy behind the plot.

NIA Files Report in Related Ghaziabad Case

Meanwhile, on Monday, in Ghaziabad, the NIA filed its Investigation Report against five Juveniles in Conflict with Law (JCLs) in a case relating to a Pakistan-linked terror conspiracy to spy on sensitive locations with the intent of endangering India's safety and security. NIA has filed its detailed investigation report before the Juvenile Justice Board, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, under relevant sections of BNS 2023, the Official Secrets Act, and UA (P) Act. (ANI)