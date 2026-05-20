PDP's Mehbooba Mufti backed Rahul Gandhi's 'traitor' jibe at PM Modi, saying the BJP is 'reaping what it sowed.' She accused the ruling party of frequently using such labels against its critics and marginalizing Muslims since 2014.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday backed Rahul Gandhi amid the row over his 'traitor' remarks on PM Modi, hitting out at the BJP and stating that the party is 'reaping what it sowed' after years of labelling opponents as 'traitors'.

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The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister questioned the "uproar" from the BJP, alleging that since 2014, the ruling party has frequently used labels like "traitor" and "turncoat" against its critics without facing similar backlash. "Since 2014, the BJP has labelled every individual here a 'traitor' or a 'turncoat.' Yet, back then, none of you raised an outcry. On the contrary, that period was marked by the hurling of abuses; Muslims were subjected to threats, and their homes were bulldozed. At that time, no one raised a voice of protest. So why is there such an uproar now that Rahul Gandhi has merely made a statement?" Mufti told reporters.

'BJP reaping what it sowed': Mufti

Further attacking the BJP, the PDP leader accused the party of marginalising Muslims and secular voices. "This is, in fact, the consequence of the BJP's own actions - labelling every Muslim and secular individual a 'traitor' and telling them to 'go to Pakistan.' Now, they even tell them to 'go to Iran,'" she added.

Mufti suggested that the current political climate and the criticism the BJP is facing are direct results of the "very seeds the BJP sowed." "Therefore, I feel that the very seeds the BJP sowed within this country are now bearing fruit. Those same seeds are yielding their harvest, and the party has begun to reap what it sowed," she remarked.

Rahul Gandhi's 'traitor' remark

The remarks came after the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicked off a firestorm with his remarks urging people to tell Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the organisation itself are "traitors".

Attack on BJP over economy, Constitution

Addressing party workers in Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi referred to the viral "Melodi" trend involving PM Modi and Meloni and alleged that the Centre was ignoring an impending economic crisis.

Claiming that the country was heading towards a severe economic downturn, Gandhi linked the situation to rising global tensions and alleged economic mismanagement by the BJP-led government.

The Congress leader also renewed his attack on the government over demonetisation and alleged that public wealth and institutions were being handed over to select industrialists.

"PM Narendra Modi has sold off India's economic system. He has handed over the economic system of India to Ambani, Adani and America. Now an economic storm is coming, and PM Narendra Modi and the government of India will not be able to save you," Gandhi said.

Targeting the RSS and BJP leadership, Gandhi accused them of attacking the Constitution and said he stood by his previous remarks against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)