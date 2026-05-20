The new Keralam UDF government has made key legal appointments, including a new Advocate General and Additional AG. The cabinet portfolios have also been allocated, with CM VD Satheesan taking Finance and Ramesh Chennithala appointed Home Minister.

Key Legal Appointments in Keralam

Keralam government has appointed Advocate Mohammed Shah PA as the Additional Advocate General in the High Court, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As per the Government Order, the state government had accepted the resignations of KP Jayachandran and Asok M Cherian from the post of Additional Advocate General.

Earlier, Advocate T Asaf Ali was appointed as the Director General of Prosecution, while Advocate Jaju Babu, who had served as legal advisor to former Keralam Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, has been appointed as Advocate General. The decisions were announced following the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed UDF government.

UDF Cabinet Portfolio Allocation

Meawhile, the Keralam government officially released the notification for the allocation of portfolios among its cabinet members, with Chief Minister VD Satheesan retaining several key departments and senior leaders being assigned significant charges.

As per the official notification, Chief Minister VD Satheesan will oversee Finance, Kerala Financial Corporation, Ports, Law, Pollution Control, Airports, Metro Rail, and Railways.

Veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala has been entrusted with the crucial Home portfolio, along with Vigilance, Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons, and Coir.

In other major appointments, K Muraleedharan has been assigned the Health and Medical Education department, which also includes Ayush, Drugs Control, and Devaswoms.

Senior leader PK Kunhalikutty will head the Industries & Commerce department, while also managing start-ups, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, mining and geology, handlooms and textiles.

Sunny Joseph has been given charge of Electricity, Environment, Parliamentary Affairs, and ANERT, while AP Anilkumar will oversee Land Revenue, Survey and Land Records, and Land Reforms.

The portfolio for Tourism and Culture, including the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), has been allocated to P C Vishnunadh.

M Liju will handle Co-operation and Excise, while Roji M John has been given charge of Collegiate Education, Technical Education, Universities (except specialised ones), the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP). (ANI)