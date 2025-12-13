Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: City Braces for a Chilly Start and Mild Saturday
Hyderabad Weather on Saturday
Hyderabad is expected to have dull sunshine on Saturday, December 13. The day will stay on the colder side, with the sun appearing weak behind light haze and thin clouds.
Max temperature: 28°C
Min temperature: 15°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will be around 28°C, while the minimum will drop to about 15°C. This brings a chilly start in the morning, followed by a mild and calm afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is likely to be around 29°C. Even with the dull sun, the warmth will stay gentle and steady through the middle of the day.
On Friday, the sun will rise at around 6:37 am and set at about 5:43 pm, giving Hyderabad a little over eleven hours of daylight.
Cool Breeze
Winds from the east will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze will add a bit of coolness, especially during the morning and evening hours.
