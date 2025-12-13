Image Credit : ANI

Bengaluru experienced a chilly night, with minimum temperatures dropping to 12.9°C at KIAL Airport and 15.0°C across the city. Areas like Hebbal, Yelahanka, HSR Layout, and parts of Whitefield are expected to feel colder than the city average due to open stretches and greenery.

Humidity remains around 55%, with winds blowing at 11.9 km/h.

Bengaluru’s air quality index (AQI) ranges between 75–280, indicating poor air quality. Residents are advised to bundle up during early mornings and late nights as the cold night phase continues till 16–17 December.