Former Union Home Minister and Congress leader Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur, Maharashtra, on Friday. He was 90.

Patil breathed his last at his Latur hometown residence 'Devghar' after battling illness for the past few days. He is remembered through his family, including his son, Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law, Archana, along with two granddaughters.

An Illustrious Career in Public Service

A towering figure in politics, Shivraj Patil was born on October 12, 1935, in Chakur village in Maharashtra's Latur district. His political career has been marked by several key responsibilities in Parliament, the Union government and state legislatures.

A senior leader of the Indian National Congress, he served as the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha and held numerous significant positions over more than four decades in public life.

During the 1980-1990 period, he served on the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament, later becoming its Chairperson. He worked extensively across ministries, serving as Minister of State for Defence, Commerce, Science and Technology, Atomic Energy, Electronics, Space and Ocean Development, Bio-Technology, Personnel and Training, Public Grievances and Pensions, Administrative Reforms, Defence Production, Civil Aviation, and Tourism.

In addition to his role as an MP, he was appointed Union Minister of Home Affairs (2004-2008), serving in the Manmohan Singh-led Union Cabinet. Patil has served under various Prime Ministers, with his first stint started in 1980, when he was appointed as Minister of State for Defence in the Indira Gandhi-led cabinet.

During his tenure as Lok Sabha Speaker, he also looked to push for initiatives which ensure information dissemination to MPs through computerisation. He is also known to have taken responsibility for security lapses which led to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He gave his resignation on November 30, 2008, following heavy criticism.

Between 2010 and 2015, Patil served as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, further extending his contribution to public administration.

Before serving in Parliament, Patil was a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (1972-1979). During his tenure in the state, he served as the Chairman of the Public Undertakings Committee, Deputy Minister for Law and Judiciary, Irrigation, and Protocol, and later Deputy Speaker and Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Leaders Across Party Lines Pay Tribute

Earlier today, Parliament paid a tribute to the former Union Minister while leaders from across the spectrum remembered the veteran leader. Rajya Sabha held a tributes and prayers for Patil.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed deep condolences and support to the family of late Congress leader. Taking it to X, the President paid tribute to Patil, recalling that he held various positions of power throughout his political career."In the demise of senior political leader Shri Shivraj Patil Ji, we have lost a prominent public figure. During his long public life, he held many important positions including those of Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Minister, Governor and longstanding Member of Parliament. My heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers and admirers," she wrote.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief on the demise of Congress leader Shivraj Patil, calling it an "irreparable loss" to the party.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief on the demise of Congress leader. He reflected upon his legacy and said that he was a cherished member of the Congress party, with whom Kharge shared a strong connection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Patil as an experienced leader who dedicated his life to public service and the welfare of society. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the passing of Shri Shivraj Patil Ji. He was an experienced leader, having served as MLA, MP, Union Minister, Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha during his long years in public life. He was passionate about contributing to the welfare of society."

Recalling his most recent meeting with Patil, PM Modi added, "I have had many interactions with him over the years, the most recent one being when he came to my residence a few months ago. My thoughts are with his family in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Earlier, Congress MPs held a review of their performance in Parliament. K Suresh, Senior Congress leader said that the meeting was a regular meeting with the LOP and that the party MPs had passed a condolence motion honouring late Congress leader Shivraj Patil. "A condolence resolution was passed in the meeting of MPs for for Shivraj Patil who was one of the tallest leaders of the Congress party at the state and central level. He served as Home Minister, Speaker and Governor so his passing is a great loss for the party," K Suresh said. (ANI)