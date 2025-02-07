Uttar Pradesh: Five injured in Leopard attack in Bahraich, officials warn villagers

A leopard attacked five people in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, injuring them. Officials rushed the victims to the hospital, with two requiring further treatment. Authorities urged villagers to stay in groups and avoid leaving livestock outside to prevent such attacks. A case will be filed soon.

Uttar Pradesh: Five injured in Leopard attack in Bahraich, officials warn villagers vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 7, 2025, 7:51 AM IST

As many as five people were injured in a leopard attack in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, officials said on Thursday. The injured were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
The incident took place in Bargadwa village on Thursday morning.

Katarniaghat Bahraich, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) B Shivshankar told ANI, "... This morning (Thursday) at 9:30 AM, a leopard injured 5 people and our staff took them to the hospital - Three are being treated and two have been referred for further care..."

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH)

He added that a case would be filed by Thursday night and that financial assistance would be provided to the injured. The official cautioned people against venturing out alone to help prevent such attacks.

Leopard enters MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's house in Uttara Kannada, chases pet dog (WATCH)

"Regarding the human-wildlife conflict, the forest department advises people not to go alone into sugarcane fields or leave meat or livestock outside... Leopards tend to avoid groups, so staying in pairs or groups can help prevent attacks...," the DFO added.

One of the victims identified as Shankardayal told ANI, "... Leopard attacked 5 people... It is roaming in the village and daily takes away dogs as well as children..."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Budget 2025: FM KN Balagopal announces Rs 750 cr for Wayanad rehabilitation project anr

Kerala Budget 2025: FM Balagopal announces Rs 750 cr for Wayanad rehabilitation project

'Lifetime Pani Puri for Rs 99,000': Nagpur vendor's offer goes viral, Netizens call it 'Baniya marketing' vkp

'Lifetime Pani Puri for Rs 99,000': Nagpur vendor's offer goes viral, Netizens call it 'Baniya marketing'

Kerala: Cheek stabbed with key, teeth broken; Student brutally assaulted by seniors over Instagram post in malappuram anr

Kerala: Cheek stabbed with key, teeth broken; Student brutally assaulted by seniors over Instagram post

Armed men loot petrol pump in Bihar Saharsa flee with Rs 25000 WATCH viral video vkp

'Make noise and you'll be shot': Armed men loot petrol pump in Bihar's Saharsa, escape with Rs 25,000 | WATCH

Birthday in the storm Kerala Lt Cdr Dilna K braves furious fifties on historic all-women circumnavigation snt

Birthday in the storm: Kerala’s Lt Cdr Dilna K braves 'Furious Fifties' on historic all-women circumnavigation

Recent Stories

Avoid Shopping Mall Parking Fees Know Your Rights

Avoid Shopping Mall Parking Fees: Know Your Rights

Esha Gupta attends Mahakumbh 2025, shares experience after holy dip at Triveni Sangam [PHOTOS] NTI

Esha Gupta attends Mahakumbh 2025, shares experience after holy dip at Triveni Sangam [PHOTOS]

Airtel Vodafone Idea BSNL users you can now make free calls without recharge here is how gcw

Airtel, Vi, BSNL users! You can now make free calls without recharge | Here's how

Rose Day 2025: 7 beautiful saree styles to impress your crush ATG

Rose Day 2025: 7 beautiful saree styles to impress your crush

Kerala Budget 2025: FM KN Balagopal announces Rs 750 cr for Wayanad rehabilitation project anr

Kerala Budget 2025: FM Balagopal announces Rs 750 cr for Wayanad rehabilitation project

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

Video Icon
BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

Video Icon
Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Video Icon