Uttar Pradesh: Five injured in Leopard attack in Bahraich, officials warn villagers

A leopard attacked five people in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, injuring them. Officials rushed the victims to the hospital, with two requiring further treatment. Authorities urged villagers to stay in groups and avoid leaving livestock outside to prevent such attacks. A case will be filed soon.

As many as five people were injured in a leopard attack in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, officials said on Thursday. The injured were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident took place in Bargadwa village on Thursday morning.

Katarniaghat Bahraich, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) B Shivshankar told ANI, "... This morning (Thursday) at 9:30 AM, a leopard injured 5 people and our staff took them to the hospital - Three are being treated and two have been referred for further care..."



Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH)

He added that a case would be filed by Thursday night and that financial assistance would be provided to the injured. The official cautioned people against venturing out alone to help prevent such attacks.



Leopard enters MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's house in Uttara Kannada, chases pet dog (WATCH)

"Regarding the human-wildlife conflict, the forest department advises people not to go alone into sugarcane fields or leave meat or livestock outside... Leopards tend to avoid groups, so staying in pairs or groups can help prevent attacks...," the DFO added.

One of the victims identified as Shankardayal told ANI, "... Leopard attacked 5 people... It is roaming in the village and daily takes away dogs as well as children..."

Latest Videos