A fake paneer manufacturing unit was exposed in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, where officials allegedly found palm oil, synthetic chemicals and fabric whitener being used in production. The raid has raised fresh food safety concerns.

A shocking food adulteration racket has been uncovered in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, after food safety officials raided a factory allegedly involved in manufacturing fake paneer. The raid exposed a suspected operation involving the use of non-dairy ingredients and chemicals to produce paneer-like products, raising concerns about food safety and the quality of dairy products being sold to consumers.

Palm Oil and Fabric Whitener Found During Raid

According to reports, investigators allegedly found palm oil, synthetic chemicals and Ranipal, a substance commonly used as a fabric whitener, being used in the production process. The suspected use of these ingredients has raised serious questions about the manufacturing practices followed at the unit. Paneer is a widely consumed dairy product in Indian households, making the alleged adulteration particularly concerning for consumers who purchase it as a regular source of protein.

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Food Safety Officials Initiate Action

Following the discovery, authorities have initiated action against the factory, while further investigations into its manufacturing process are underway. The findings have once again brought the issue of food adulteration into focus, particularly the risks associated with products that resemble genuine dairy items but may contain unsafe ingredients. The incident also highlights the importance of regular inspections and stricter monitoring of food manufacturing units. With paneer being a common ingredient in everyday meals, the alleged racket has left consumers questioning how they can identify genuine dairy products and ensure that the food reaching their plates is safe to consume.