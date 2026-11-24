Marine cadets from Ganpat University visited the Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla for practical exposure. The port was also recently honored as the Major Port of the Year at the 13th edition of the Samudra Manthan Awards in Mumbai.

Marine Cadets Gain Practical Insight at Deendayal Port

Kandla (Gujarat) [India], November 24 (ANI): Marine cadets of Ganpat University visited Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, on Tuesday, gaining first-hand exposure to port infrastructure, cargo handling operations and the dynamic maritime ecosystem. The visit aimed to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical industry exposure, nurturing future maritime professionals.

Earlier on Thursday, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, was conferred the ‘Major Port of the Year’ award at the 13th edition of the Samudra Manthan Awards, organised by Bhandarkar Publications in Mumbai. The award was presented by Sameer Kumar Khare, Chairman of the National Shipping Board. Congratulating the port fraternity, DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh acknowledged the collective efforts and commitment of port users, stakeholders, officers, trade unions, employees and workers in making Kandla a smarter, more efficient and future-ready port.

Deendayal Port Authority also bagged the prestigious 'Smart Port of the Year' award at the Smart Logistics Awards 2026, organised by Maritime Gateway in Rajkot, recognising its efforts towards developing a smarter, more efficient and future-ready port. DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh congratulated the entire port fraternity, including port users, stakeholders, officers, trade unions, employees and dedicated shramiks, for their collective efforts and commitment towards the port's development. The recognition comes amid DPA's ongoing efforts to strengthen its cargo-handling infrastructure.