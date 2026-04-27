A man was seriously injured after his wife threw acid on him in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. The incident, captured on CCTV, took place after a long-running marital dispute. The husband initially thought hot tea had been thrown on him before realising it was acid. The woman also suffered burns from splashes. Both are being treated in hospital.

A 35-year-old jeweller suffered serious burns after his wife allegedly threw acid on him at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on Sunday evening. The shocking incident was caught on CCTV and has left local residents stunned. The accused woman also suffered burns after some of the acid splashed back onto her. Both were admitted to the district hospital, where the husband's condition is said to be serious. Police have started an investigation into the incident, which took place in the Khairullah Shah locality under the City Kotwali police station area.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

CCTV captures the attack

The CCTV footage shows the woman standing outside a grilled gate on the second floor of the house. Moments later, as her husband steps out of a nearby room and approaches the gate, she throws the liquid from a glass directly at him.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

The man immediately recoils in pain and rushes away. The disturbing footage has since surfaced online and is being widely shared.

Husband first thought it was hot tea

The victim, Hemant, said he initially believed his wife had thrown hot tea at him.

"I first thought it was hot tea. I washed my face in the kitchen, but the burning kept getting worse," he said.

He then rushed to the bathroom and stood under the shower. It was only when some of the liquid entered his mouth that he realised it was acid, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

"It tasted sour. That is when I understood she had thrown acid on me," he said.

Long-running dispute between the couple

Hemant, a jeweller, lives in Khairullah Shah with his four-year-old daughter, Arya. He married Shilpi, 32, six years ago. She is originally from Lakhimpur.

According to Hemant, problems began about a year after their marriage. He claimed he discovered that his wife was involved in a relationship with another man.

He said he informed her family, but the issue only made matters worse.

Legal battle for five years

The couple have been involved in a bitter dispute for nearly five years. In 2021, Shilpi filed a dowry harassment case against Hemant and later moved back to her parents' home in Lakhimpur.

Hemant has also accused his wife of having an affair. He claimed that a man named Vimal used to visit his house when he was away and alleged that he had caught them together. He said he has evidence to support his claims.

These allegations have not been independently verified.

Divorce notice increased tensions

Hemant said he filed for divorce because of the ongoing problems in the marriage. According to him, matters became even worse after Shilpi received the divorce notice in February 2026.

He alleged that despite the divorce case, she repeatedly tried to enter his house. He also claimed that police had called him to the station several times and even took action against him for breach of peace.

Incident unfolded after police left

On Sunday at around 4 pm, Shilpi arrived in Pilibhit from Lakhimpur and allegedly created a scene outside Hemant's house. Hemant called the police emergency helpline, Dial 112. A police team reached the spot, but later left as no female police officer was present.

Soon after, Shilpi allegedly forced her way into the house.

Hemant was on the second floor at the time. As he came out of his room near the grilled gate, Shilpi allegedly threw acid at him from the other side.

Both taken to hospital

Some acid splashed back onto Shilpi during the attack, leaving her with burn injuries as well.

Both were rushed to the district hospital for treatment. Doctors are closely monitoring Hemant, whose condition remains serious.

City Kotwal Satyendra Kumar said the matter is being investigated thoroughly.

He assured that police would conduct a fair and impartial probe and take action based on the evidence. Further legal action will depend on the findings of the investigation and the statements of both sides.