NDA leaders, at a meeting in Bharat Mandapam, adopted a resolution hailing PM Modi's 12-year tenure. Moved by Chandrababu Naidu, it praised Modi's leadership in economic growth, governance reforms, and women-led development initiatives.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders adopted a resolution hailing the 12-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in office. The resolution was adopted on Wednesday at a meeting held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu moved the resolution. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio seconded it.

The resolution was supported by senior NDA leaders and others, including Jitan Ram Manjhi, HD Kumaraswamy, Eknath Shinde, Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary, Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The NDA leaders highlighted seamless integration of people-centric development, participative democracy and performance-oriented governance in PM Modi's tenure.

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Governance Model

Hailing PM Modi's leadership, the resolution stated that PM Modi's governance model was responsive to citizens, innovative in its approach and transformative in its impact, in the true spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.

Economic Transformation and Reforms

Economic Growth and Global Confidence

The resolution mentioned PM Modi's effective leadership that uplifted India's economy from 'fragile five' to being one of the world's leading economies and is the fastest-growing major economy. "Global confidence in India has reached unprecedented levels, as seen, for example, in the 15 trade deals (covering 38 nations) signed in recent times. The world agrees that if one wants investment, innovation and long-term growth, India is the place to be," the resolution read.

Key Economic Reforms

It also celebrates PM Modi's "bold reform" such as the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), labour reforms and reduction of regulatory burden to improve ease of doing business.

Banking Sector Turnaround

"Due to a series of reforms, India's banking sector witnessed a remarkable turnaround. Transparent recognition of bad loans, faster resolution, recapitalisation of banks and systemic reforms strengthened financial discipline and improved governance. The gross NPA ratio fell to the lowest level in several decades. As a result, India began to dream again and dream big. The spirit of enterprise found new energy," the resolution stated.

Fostering Innovation and Technology

Startup India and Youth Empowerment

The resolution also mentioned PM Modi's various initiatives, such as Startup India, that have created a vibrant innovation ecosystem, making India one of the world's leading startup hubs. "Youth from Tier-II and Tier-III cities as well as rural India are leading the next wave of innovation and job creation," the resolution stated.

Digital Economy and UPI Revolution

The NDA leaders also acknowledged PM Modi's efforts towards making India a leader in technology, research and innovation. "It is under PM Modi's leadership that India has emerged as a leader in the digital economy. Our UPI has revolutionised digital payments and is also popular globally," NDA leaders state in the resolution.

Emphasis on Women-Led Development

They also celebrated PM Modi's emphasis on women-led development. "The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao movement brought national attention to the importance of the girl child. The support for Self-Help Groups enabled crores of women to become wealth creators. Through initiatives such as Drone Didi, women are being equipped with cutting-edge technology and livelihood opportunities. The passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was a historic step towards enhancing women's participation in legislative institutions," the resolution stated.

Strengthening National Security

Combating Terrorism

The NDA leaders also hailed PM Modi's firm and clear stance against terrorism, hailing the military action against Pakistan under Operation Sindoor. "Over the last 12 years, India has demonstrated unprecedented resolve in combating terrorism. Whether through the surgical strikes, air strikes or the recent Operation Sindoor, India has made it clear that terrorism and those who support it will face a decisive response," NDA leaders said in the statement.

Tackling Left Wing Extremism

It also mentioned the elimination of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) through a combination of security measures, development initiatives and improved governance.

Future Vision and Acknowledgements

"The achievements of the last 12 years constitute a robust foundation upon which an even stronger, more prosperous and self-reliant India can be built," the resolution stated.

Furthermore, the NDA alliance expressed deepest gratitude to the people of India for their continued trust and support. It congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership and tireless dedication to public service. It also acknowledged the invaluable contribution of every NDA constituent party, every elected representative and every karyakarta who worked to translate this vision into reality. (ANI)