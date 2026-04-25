A shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi has left a village in grief. Prem Singh, 38, was found hanging inside a locked room, while his three-year-old son Bharat lay dead in a pool of blood nearby. Police suspect Prem killed his son before taking his own life after returning home drunk from a wedding. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

A heartbreaking incident has shocked Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district. A man was found hanging inside his home, while his three-year-old son was discovered dead beside him. The tragedy took place in Dhimarpura village late at night. Police suspect the father killed the child before taking his own life.

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Family argument after wedding

The deceased has been identified as Prem Singh, around 38 years old. According to family members, Prem had gone to attend a wedding in the village. He returned home late at night and was reportedly drunk.

His wife, Asha, said the family questioned him about drinking.

"We asked him why he had been drinking. His mother also scolded him," she told reporters.

A brief argument followed, but no one imagined what would happen next.

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He took his son into another room

After the argument, Prem picked up his three-year-old son Bharat. Bharat was the youngest child in the family and Prem's only son.

Prem then took the boy into another room and locked the door from inside. The rest of the family eventually went back to sleep, believing nothing was wrong.

Mother's fears come true

Later in the night, Asha woke up and went to check on her son. She tried to open the room, but the door was locked. Despite repeated knocks, there was no response from inside.

Growing worried, she looked through a window. What she saw left the family horrified.

Prem was hanging from a noose inside the room. Nearby, little Bharat was lying in a pool of blood.

Asha immediately raised an alarm, and other family members rushed to the spot. The family believes the child may have been attacked with a sharp weapon, though police have not yet officially confirmed this.

Police break open the door

Police reached the house soon after receiving information. Officers broke open the locked room and entered. Circle Officer Ramveer Singh confirmed the disturbing discovery, according to a report by India Today.

"When we broke the door, the man was hanging and his three-year-old son was lying in a pool of blood," he said.

Police believe Prem first killed his son and then died by suicide. "Prima facie, it appears he killed his son first and then died by suicide," the officer added.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of the child's death will be known after the report is received.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case.