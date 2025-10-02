Police located her and brought her back to Auraiya. An investigation is now underway to determine why she left and maintained no contact. This development will significantly impact the court case against the accused family members.

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): A young woman whose disappearance led to dowry death charges against her husband and six relatives has been discovered alive in Madhya Pradesh, two years after she went missing. The woman, who was 20 years old at the time, vanished from her husband's residence in Auraiya district, Uttar Pradesh, during 2023. Her family initially filed a missing person report on October 23 the same year. As months passed without any leads, her relatives alleged she had been murdered over dowry demands. Following their petition, a magistrate ordered police to file criminal charges against her spouse and six members of his family, incorporating provisions for dowry-related homicide under Indian Penal Code.

Matter Was Under Investigation for Two Years

The investigation continued for two years, with Uttar Pradesh police's Special Operations Group and surveillance units eventually locating her in the neighboring state of Madhya Pradesh. Authorities brought her back to Auraiya on October 1. Local police official Ashok Kumar Singh explained that the woman had disappeared approximately eighteen months into her marriage. He confirmed that while the initial complaint documented her as missing, subsequent legal action was taken based on court instructions.

Investigators are now examining her activities during the two-year period and attempting to understand why she maintained no communication with either her birth family or marital relatives throughout this time. Police sources indicate these developments will significantly affect the ongoing court proceedings against the accused family members. The case has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and her life during the period she was presumed dead.