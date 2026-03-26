An 8-year-old girl was found murdered in Agra, nearly 30 hours after she went missing while playing outside her home. Her body was discovered inside a container in a tenant’s room, with the suspect now absconding. The incident triggered public anger, leading to protests and roadblocks. Police have formed multiple teams to arrest the accused.

A shocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh'sAgra, where an 8-year-old girl was found murdered after being missing for over a day. Her body was recovered from a container inside a tenant’s room, leading to widespread anger in the area. The incident took place in the Tajganj police station area.

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Girl went missing while playing outside

According to the family, the girl went missing on Tuesday afternoon around 2 pm while playing outside her home. She had gone out with other children from the neighbourhood.

Her father, a shoe businessman, said that when she did not return for a long time, the family initially thought she had gone for tuition. However, when she was still missing by evening, they became worried and began searching for her.

They also contacted her tuition teacher, who confirmed that the girl had not attended class that day.

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Police search, CCTV footage checked

After the family informed the police, a missing complaint was registered. Police teams began searching the area and checking CCTV cameras installed in nearby streets, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. Footage showed the girl buying a packet of chips from a shop around 2 pm. She was then seen walking back towards her home. After that, there was no trace of her.

Police formed multiple teams to investigate. One team examined CCTV footage, another questioned neighbours, and a third team searched nearby houses.

Suspicion falls on tenant

During the search, the family informed police about a tenant named Sunil, who lived in a room above their other house. He reportedly worked as a painter.

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The father said that Sunil had been present during the search and even accompanied him to the police station to file the complaint. However, when police began checking houses closely, Sunil suddenly went missing.

He locked his room and disappeared, raising suspicion.

Body found inside container

On Wednesday night around 8 pm, police broke open the locked room of the tenant. During the search, they made a shocking discovery. The girl’s body was found inside a small container kept in the room. A sack of flour had been placed on top of it, and a red quilt was covering it.

Police immediately took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

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Mother faints, family in shock

The scene left the family devastated. The girl’s mother fainted after seeing her daughter’s body. Relatives and neighbours gathered at the spot, expressing grief and anger.

The child was the younger of two sisters. The family lives nearby, while the building where the body was found has a factory on the ground floor and a rented room above.

Public anger leads to protest

As news of the murder spread, local residents became angry and gathered on the streets. They blocked Fatehabad Road and staged a protest, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Some people also resorted to stone-pelting and attempted to damage vehicles. The situation remained tense for about 30 minutes.

Police officials, led by DCP City Syed Ali Abbas, reached the spot with a heavy force. They spoke to the crowd and managed to bring the situation under control.

Police action and investigation

Police have registered a case of kidnapping and murder against the absconding tenant. Around 10 teams have been formed to trace and arrest him.

Officials said the exact cause of death will be clear only after the post-mortem report is fully examined. Initial findings have revealed two cut marks on the girl’s neck and scratch marks on her hands and legs.

Doctors said the cause of death appears to be excessive bleeding.

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Last rites performed

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family on Thursday morning. The last rites were performed shortly after. Family members demanded strict punishment for the accused. The girl’s aunt said the culprit should be given the harshest possible punishment.

DCP City Syed Ali Abbas, as quoted by Dainik Bhaskar, assured the family that the case would be fast-tracked and the accused would be arrested soon. He said the police are working on all leads and are committed to delivering justice.