Two cloudbursts in J&K's Kishtwar district caused flash floods, affecting 34 roads. While there was major road disruption, officials confirmed no loss of life or property. Restoration work is underway, and a high alert has been issued.

Flash Floods Hit Kishtwar After Cloudbursts

Two cloudburst incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Tuesday, triggering flash floods and disruption of road connectivity in several areas. According to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, the cloudburst occurred along the ridge between Drabshalla and Gujjuwa, triggering flash floods that impacted 34 roads. The affected routes included Drabshalla Zero Point, Suru-Sarthal, Gan, and Machhipal. However, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported from the area so far.

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"The cloudburst occurred along the ridge between Drabshalla and Gujjuwa, causing flash floods that affected 34 roads, including Drabshalla Zero Point, Suru-Sarthal, Gan, and Machhipal, but no loss of life or property has been reported," Sharma told ANI.

Sharma further mentioned that restoration work on the roads has already commenced, and the main highway to Drabshalla has been successfully cleared of debris. He added that active coordination is ongoing with the General Manager of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in Doda to clear the remaining stretch extending beyond Drabshalla towards Fatri. "Restoration work has begun, with the main highway to Drabshalla cleared, and coordination with the GM of NHIDCL in Doda is ongoing to clear the stretch beyond Drabshalla towards Fatri. The public is urged to avoid streams and nalas during the monsoon season and to immediately report rainfall or flood-related situations to the control room, local Tehsildar, or revenue authorities for prompt relief and restoration operations," added Sharma.

Union Minister Monitors Situation

Following the disaster, Union Minister Jitendra Singh took stock of the cloudburst situation in Kishtwar. In a post on X, Singh stated that teams from the District Red Cross, Police, and Revenue Department have been dispatched to the affected sites to assess the ground situation.

"Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar, Sh Pankaj Sharma, immediately after receiving the news. Two cloudburst incidents were reported in the district of Kishtwar today. The first occurred in the Gahan area of Sarthal, while the second was reported from Machipal. According to immediate field reports, there have been no casualties, injuries, or damage to property at either location. The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Kishtwar, Pawan Kotwal, JKAS, has confirmed that, as of now, no loss of life or property has been reported. Teams from the District Red Cross, Police, and Revenue Department have been dispatched and are visiting the affected sites to assess the situation. Reports of road blockades have been received, and men and machinery have been pressed into service to clear and reopen the affected roads at the earliest," said Singh.

The Union Minister further mentioned that the district administration has activated heightened monitoring and response measures, adding that officials from the Revenue, Disaster Management, Police, and other line departments remain on high alert to maintain continuous surveillance of the affected and adjoining areas.

"The district administration has activated heightened monitoring and response measures. Officials from the Revenue, Disaster Management, Police, and other line departments remain on alert and are maintaining continuous surveillance of the affected and adjoining areas. Mobile patrols and field staff are in regular contact with local communities to assess conditions and provide assistance wherever required. My office is in constant touch," added Singh. (ANI)