A UP couple's video alleging they were forced out of their home by their son has drawn online attention. In viral video, they claim they have repeatedly sought help since 2022. Agra police, however, say the matter concerns property ownership and division, with a case pending in court. Police also said both sides gave conflicting statements.

The plea of an elderly couple from Agra, Uttar Pradesh has drawn attention online after they alleged that a property dispute with their son left them without their home. In a viral video, the couple is seen crying for help from citizens of country while alleging the police and authorities have failed them. The Agra couple stressed in the viral video that they have submitted more than 50 application and made nearly 2000 videos to get justice. Agra police say the matter is a civil property dispute before a court, with both sides giving conflicting accounts.

Couple’s allegations against son and daughter-in-law

Ram Vilas Katara and his wife Usha Katara, from Agra’s Malpura area, have sought help. In a video, they claim they were forced out of their house on January 4, 2022.

Ram Vilas has alleged that he spent around Rs 60 lakh on a two-storey house built on a plot registered in his daughter-in-law’s name. He also claimed the property was worth around Rs 75 lakh and was sold for Rs 46 lakh. These figures are allegations and have not been independently established.

In Vira video, the couple says they posted numerous videos and submitted 52 applications.

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What Agra police said

The Malpura police inquiry presents a different picture. According to the Agra Police Commissionerate, the dispute concerns ownership and division of the family property. Police said the house is registered in the daughter-in-law’s name and that a partition-related case is pending before the court.

Police also said Ram Vilas currently lives in a rented house with his wife and younger son. After questioning both sides, investigators found contradictory statements and described the matter as civil in nature.

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Police said the case remains under watch and further inquiry and action will follow the law.

The video has triggered calls for government help. Some social media users urged authorities to examine the couple’s allegations and ensure they receive protection and justice if wrongdoing is proven.