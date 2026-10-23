BJP MP Rajib Bhattacharjee demands strict action against YouTuber Amir Shokeen for allegedly using racial slurs against a Tripura youth, as police initiate legal proceedings and seek transit remand for the accused content creator.

Demand for Accountability

BJP MP Rajib Bhattacharjee on Thursday said Delhi-based content creator Amir Shokeen should receive the strictest punishment for the alleged racial slurs made against youth of Tripura. Bhattacharjee, a Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura, said the Tripura government has taken prompt action, responding immediately after the FIR was filed. "Furthermore, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has also condemned the incident. I hope that Amir Shaukeen receives the strictest possible punishment," he told ANI.

Condemning the incident, BJP MP said Tripura is a rapidly developing state. "It is truly beautiful. It is the sacred land of Mata Tripureshwari and home to one of the Shakti Peethas, the Mata Tripureshwari Temple. In Tripura, indigenous tribal communities and the Bengali population live together in harmony. However, this content creator, Amir Shaukeen, has mocked a tribal youth from Tripura, thereby hurting the sentiments of the people and disrespecting their identity."

Government and Opposition Response

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee also said the state government took strict action in the alleged racial harassment of a youth. He expressed hope that the accused would be brought to Tripura on transit remand, adding that the court proceedings would determine the next course of action. Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharjee said, “The incident that took place in Delhi involving a student from Tripura is highly condemnable. As soon as it came to the attention of the Tripura government, strict action was taken. The Chief Minister summoned the Director General of Police, and following his directives, the individual responsible for the harassment has been arrested. It is expected that the accused will be brought to Tripura on transit remand; we shall see how the court proceedings unfold.”

“The political affiliation of the person who created the blog sheds light on the kind of ideology that particular party imparts to its members," he added.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Tripura Legislative Assembly and CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury condemned the alleged racial harassment and public humiliation, describing the incident as an affront to the people of the entire North-East region. “A young man from Tripura was targeted by an affluent individual in Delhi. This is not just an issue concerning Tripura; it is a grave affront to all the people of the entire North-East region,” Chaudhury said.

He said the incident went against the spirit of brotherhood and national unity, adding that organisations from Tripura and other places, including Delhi, had raised their voices against it. “It stands against the spirit of brotherhood and the unity that defines our India. Organisations—both from within Tripura and beyond, including those in Delhi—have raised their voices against this,” he said.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Chaudhury said the Delhi Police had made an arrest and called for such action to have been taken earlier. “This should have happened much sooner. Such incidents against people from the North-East happen all too frequently in Delhi and across North India,” he said. “The law must ensure that these individuals receive a punishment severe enough to deter anyone else from taking such actions in the future,” he added.

DSP (Headquarters) Samudra Debbarma said a case had been registered in Tripura and the investigation was ongoing. “Action will depend on the stage of the investigation and the applicable legal procedure,” Debbarma said.

Earlier, a team of Tripura Police arrived in Delhi and was expected to visit Sadar Bazaar Police Station to take custody of Social media influencer and YouTuber Amir Shokeen from Delhi Police. He was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly using racial slurs against a man from Tripura. Police will produce Amir Shokeen before a court to seek transit remand for taking him to Tripura. According to police, the accused had made the controversial video around a month ago. (ANI)