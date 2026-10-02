A girl was gangraped after four men intercepted her and a male friend in Faridabad. The victims were allegedly taken to an abandoned building and held at knifepoint for several hours. Police registered a case after receiving the complaint more than a month later, arrested three accused and launched a search for the fourth, who remains absconding.

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped after she went out for a walk with a friend in Haryana's Faridabad. Police said the incident reportedly took place on August 24, but the complaint was lodged more than a month later. Police have registered a case against four people and arrested three of them. The arrested accused have been identified as Kunal, Yash and Deepak. The fourth accused, identified as Prince, is absconding and police teams are searching for him.

Scroll to load tweet…

Girl and friend allegedly taken to deserted building

According to ACP Sarai Sandeep Mor, the girl had gone out with a male friend on August 24 when the four accused allegedly intercepted them, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

The accused allegedly took both victims to an abandoned building in the area. Police said the minor girl was gangraped there. Her friend has also alleged that he was subjected to an unnatural sexual assault.

Police said the allegations made by both victims are being investigated as part of the case.

The two victims were allegedly held captive inside the building for several hours at knifepoint. According to the complaint, they called for help but nobody came to their assistance. Police said the isolated location of the building may have made it difficult for anyone to hear or respond to their calls.

Accused allegedly threatened victims

The complaint also contains allegations of intimidation. Police said the accused allegedly threatened the victims and warned them against revealing what had happened.

One of the accused allegedly threatened to circulate a video and forced a transfer of Rs 10,000 to his bank account. Police are investigating the allegation and examining the circumstances surrounding the money transfer.

The police said the complaint was received recently, following which an FIR was registered and an investigation launched.

Three arrested, fourth accused on the run

During the investigation, police arrested Kunal, Yash and Deepak. All three were produced before a court, which sent them to four days of police custody.

The police remand will allow investigators to question the accused about the alleged assault, the events leading up to it and what happened inside the abandoned building.

Investigators are also examining other aspects of the complaint and checking whether anyone else was involved in the incident.

Prince, the fourth accused named in the case, remains at large. Police are conducting searches to locate and arrest him.

Police probe continues

The case involves serious allegations of sexual assault against a minor as well as an alleged sexual assault on her friend. Police said the allegations are being investigated and that further details will emerge as the probe progresses.

The incident was reported more than a month after the alleged August 24 occurrence. Police said action was initiated after receiving the complaint and that the three arrested accused are currently in police custody.