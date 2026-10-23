A child was hospitalized following a balcony collapse in Delhi's Welcome area, while two labourers were injured in a separate roof collapse incident in Noida. Authorities have initiated rescue operations and evacuated the affected buildings.

Building Balcony Collapse in Delhi

A child was injured after a balcony of a building collapsed at Photo Chowk in Delhi’s Welcome area. Fire Officer Anoop Singh said the injured child was taken to a hospital for treatment. Two people were rescued from the building and brought down using a ladder, he added. “A child got injured in the incident and has been taken to the hospital...Two individuals have been rescued; they were brought down using a ladder. The building has been evacuated," Singh said. The building has been evacuated following the incident. Further details are awaited.

Roof Collapse Incident in Noida

Earlier, in a separate incident in Noida, two labourers were injured after the roof of a house collapsed during repair work in the Brahmpuri area under Dadri Police Station limits on Sunday, police said. According to Noida Police, the incident occurred on October 4 when repair work was underway on the roof, and it suddenly collapsed, trapping some labourers. On receiving information, local police and a fire service unit reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. Two injured workers, identified as Irfan alias Titu and Haider Ali, were rescued and shifted to a hospital for treatment. Rescue operations were underway, with senior officials present at the site. (ANI)

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