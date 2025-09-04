Uttar Pradesh’s crackdown on illicit liquor under CM Yogi Adityanath registered 10,503 cases in August, seizing 2.69 lakh liters and arresting 1,995 people. The zero-tolerance policy boosted excise revenue to ₹22,337 crore, a 15.64% rise.

Lucknow, September 4: Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's zero-tolerance policy, the Uttar Pradesh government has intensified its crackdown on illegal liquor trade. Between August 1 and 31, 2025, a total of 10,503 cases were registered across Uttar Pradesh. During this period, authorities seized nearly 2.69 lakh liters of illicit liquor, arrested 1,995 accused, sent 351 offenders to jail, and confiscated 23 vehicles involved in smuggling.

Sharing details of the campaign, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Excise and Prohibition, Nitin Agarwal, said, "On the Chief Minister’s instructions, a 10-day special enforcement drive is underway from August 28 to September 6. Till August 31 alone, the drive led to the registration of 1,587 cases, seizure of 38,099 liters of illegal liquor, and arrest of 340 persons, of whom 83 have been jailed. Additionally, three vehicles used in smuggling were seized."

Agarwal further highlighted that this policy is yielding positive results in revenue collection. In the financial year 2025-26, up to August, the state has already earned Rs 22,337.62 crore in excise revenue, an increase of Rs 3,021.41 crore (15.64%) compared to last year. In August alone, revenue touched Rs 3,754.43 crore.

He added, "Continuous monitoring and decisive action by the government are steadily tightening the grip on illegal liquor networks. The zero-tolerance approach of CM Yogi Adityanath, coupled with aggressive departmental enforcement, has been the driving force behind this success."