The Yogi government envisions a secure, transparent, and AI-enabled Uttar Pradesh by 2047 through smart policing, zero accident goals, e-governance, and strong law enforcement, aiming to contribute 20% to India’s economy.

Lucknow: To fulfill the vision of making Uttar Pradesh Viksit state by 2047, the Yogi government has drawn up a comprehensive action plan. Built on the foundation of three missions, three themes, and 12 focus sectors, this plan emphasizes that the goal of Viksit UP goes beyond economic growth, aiming also to set new benchmarks in social progress, cultural advancement, and security.

At the heart of this framework lies the ‘Security and Good Governance’ sector, considered the most crucial pillar. The state government firmly believes that a fear-free, safe, and transparent administration is the cornerstone of a strong economy. To this end, continuous efforts are being carried out through the Home Department, Home Guard, Language, and General Administration Department.

By 2030, the government aims to establish modern command and control centers in every district, prepare district-level development and master plans, and provide high-speed broadband connectivity to every household and institution. By 2047, the targets include achieving global standards in road safety, realizing the ‘Zero Accident Vision’, and creating a fully transparent and accountable governance system.

In this sector, the government has adopted the principles of Smart Governance, Smart Policing, and Zero Tolerance. The core focus areas include real-time monitoring dashboards, outcome-based budgeting, road safety enforcement, ease of doing business, strict action on crime and corruption, and police modernization.

Short-Term Goals (2029–30): Ensuring the safety of every citizen, especially women, businessmen, farmers, and the poor, through smart policing. Expanding the network of CCTV cameras, AI-driven surveillance, and modern command centers across all districts. Establishing transparent and accountable governance through e-governance platforms and AI-based decision-making systems. Monitoring development projects and resource utilization through an integrated real-time dashboard.

Medium- and Long-Term Goals: Realizing the ‘Zero Accident Vision’ with advanced enforcement and monitoring mechanisms. Promoting balanced development through comprehensive district development and master plans. Ensuring high-speed broadband connectivity to support smart grids, e-metering, and digital energy management.

Between 2017 and 2025, the Yogi government has taken historic steps to elevate security and governance. 2.19 lakh new police personnel were recruited and 1.53 lakh promoted. 243 criminals neutralized in encounters, 21,023 wanted criminals arrested, and 83,144 were booked under the Gangster Act. Under the Safe City Project, 47,422 CCTV cameras were installed, contributing to a state-wide network of over 12.42 lakh CCTVs.

To strengthen women’s safety, 9,172 women beat constables were deployed, three women battalions were raised, and five new PAC battalions approved. Under ‘Operation Conviction’, 1,04,718 criminals were convicted, including 70 sentenced to death and 8,785 awarded life imprisonment. Assets worth ₹1.44 lakh crore have been confiscated, which has dealt a massive financial blow to mafia and criminal syndicates.

Achieving the vision of Viksit UP @2047, with a target economy of $6 trillion, requires the state to maintain an annual growth rate of 16%. This would raise per capita income to ₹26 lakh by 2047 and ensure that Uttar Pradesh contributes 20% to India’s economy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made it clear: only a safe, fearless, and transparent Uttar Pradesh can serve as the foundation of a truly Viksit Bharat.