Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Moirang, says 'There is a cry for help'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (June 30) reached Moirang, Manipur to meet the people affected due to ethnic clashes in the northeastern state. Gandhi reached Moirang by a chopper from Imphal around 9.30 am and met several affected people in two relief camps and listened to their plight.

The Congress leader was accompanied by former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, PCC president Keisham Meghachandra Singh and former MP Ajay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh will on Friday meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey and is likely to put his resignation today. It is reportedly said that Biren Singh will hand over his resignation as the former failed to resort to peace in the state after almost 60 days of unrest.

CM Singh had earlier visited relief camp at Lamphel and interacted with the displaced persons. He also extended financial aid and assistance to the affected families and individuals besides the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities.

The deaths of at least three people, including a policeman, in a gunfight at Manipur's Kangpokpi district has once again put the state on edge. Ethnic violence which began in early May has led to the deaths of nearly 200 people and displaced over 60,000.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had been stopped while attempting to reach Churachandpur by road and had taken a chopper there.