The BJP emerged as the single-largest party as the ruling Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra's local body polls.

In a significant political development, the ruling Mahayuti alliance secured a sweeping victory in Maharashtra’s long-pending local body elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the single-largest party. The results, announced on Friday, underline the alliance’s strong organisational presence across urban and semi-urban regions of the state, dealing a major blow to the opposition ahead of upcoming political contests.

Results Declared For 288 Local Body Seats

The State Election Commission declared results for 288 Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats across Maharashtra. According to official figures, the BJP won 129 seats, while its alliance partners also registered notable gains. The combined performance of the Mahayuti ensured a decisive edge over the opposition bloc.

Opposition Admits Setback, Alleges Irregularities

The Congress and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) appeared to concede defeat soon after the results were announced, while also raising concerns over the conduct of the elections. Opposition leaders accused the Election Commission of allegedly favouring the ruling alliance, claiming the process tilted the scales in Mahayuti’s favour.

Congress Issues Warning To BJP Allies

Reacting sharply to the outcome, Maharashtra Congress president Harsh Vardhan Sapkal described the BJP’s dominance as a cautionary signal for its allies. He claimed the party’s growing strength could eventually marginalise alliance partners Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, suggesting the BJP may seek to consolidate power independently in the future.

Chief Minister Credits Positive Campaigning

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attributed the victory to a positive, development-focused campaign. He said the alliance earned public trust by highlighting governance achievements and avoiding personal attacks. According to him, voters responded favourably to constructive messaging and leadership stability.

Fadnavis Says Clean Campaign Strategy Paid Off

The Chief Minister noted that he consciously refrained from criticising opponents during the campaign, choosing instead to outline policy goals and development plans. He added that the people’s endorsement reaffirmed the effectiveness of positive political communication.

Elections Held After Nearly A Decade

Polling for 264 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats took place on December 2, marking the first such local body elections in nearly a decade. Additional polls for over 20 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats were conducted on December 20. Counting of votes began at 10 am on Friday, culminating in the declaration of results later in the day.

Opposition Had Expected Stronger Performance

Given the backdrop of agrarian distress, delays in welfare payments for women, and farmers’ grievances over inadequate financial support, opposition parties had anticipated a tougher contest. However, the results indicated that these issues did not significantly dent the ruling alliance’s electoral performance at the local level.

Sena (UBT) Alleges Use Of Money And Muscle Power

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve alleged that the Mahayuti’s victory was driven by the extensive use of money and organisational strength. He claimed the ruling parties leveraged state resources and influence to gain an advantage over the opposition.

Political Landscape Set For Further Realignments

The decisive outcome of the local body polls has reshaped Maharashtra’s political landscape, further strengthening the BJP’s position within the Mahayuti alliance. Political observers believe the results could have wider implications for future elections, signalling a challenging road ahead for the opposition bloc.