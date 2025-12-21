West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose lauded the Kolkata 25K Marathon as a prime opportunity for Indian athletes. He stated that such events allow youngsters to showcase their talent and that India will soon tower over others in sports.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose stated that the 25K Marathon in Kolkata held on Sunday was an excellent opportunity for Indian athletes. The Governor noted that these opportunities allow young people to showcase their talent to the world. "It's a great opportunity to match the best in the world and improve ourselves every moment.", he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The Indian youth is world-class. The day is not far when India will be towering over the others in the field of sports as well.", said the Governor. "It gives a lot of opportunities for the youngsters to show their best to the world and also realise their best", he added.

He also began the World Athletics Gold Label Race by firing the starting pistol at the event. Thousands of professionals and amateurs participated in the race, who took off early in the morning for the finish line.

Minister praises TATA Steel's organisation

Also present at the event, West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose said that this participative race organised by TATA Steel is held annually, and he is thankful for the top-notch organisation. "We come here every year. The run organised by TATA Steel is terrific... I thank them for them", he said.

He mentions that this international sporting event provides Indian athletes with global exposure, experience, and development opportunities. "It serves as the platform of significant exchange (between Indian athletes and foreign athletes)... It gives them (Indian athletes) a chance to move forward."

US athlete Kenny Bednarek lauds Indian talent

Kenny Bednarek, an American athlete and Ambassador for the Kolkata World 25K marathon, also shared his experience from the race. He stated that the race was enjoyable and that everyone's enjoyment made him happy. Praising the talent of Indian athletes, he added that he was pleased they were able to showcase it.

He told ANI, "All I can say is that I'm enjoying myself. This is very lovely. When the gun went off, I was so happy to see everybody smiling. And it put a smile on my face." I've seen that the Indian athletes have the talent, it's just that they need the right circumstances... I am just happy that they have the chance to be able to show off their talents", he said. (ANI)