Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid violence, Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Governor at 1 PM; likely to resign

    According to various reports, Biren Singh allegedly was given the option of either putting down his paper or else the Centre would step in and take over. In line with this, the chief minister had no other choice rather than to sever his resignation.

    Amid violence, Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Governor at 1 PM; likely to resign AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    In a recent development, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh will on Friday (June 30) meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at 1 PM and is likely to put his resignation today. It is reportedly said that Biren Singh will hand over his resignation today as the former failed to resort to peace in the state after almost 60 days of unrest.

    According to various reports, Biren Singh allegedly given the option of either putting down his paper or else the Centre would step in and take over. In line with this, the chief minister had no other choice rather than to sever his resignation.

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down

    The reports said that the Assembly is likely to be kept under animated suspension, adding that a high-level meeting under Home Ministry in the chair is in progress to discuss the unfolding situation in Manipur.

    Around 130 people have been killed in the clash between Meiteis and the Kukis and several houses have been raised to the ground since May 3. It should be noted that, the development comes when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi touring the violence-hit state to take stalk of the situation.

    Earlier, CM Singh had visited relief camp at Lamphel and interacted with the displaced persons. He also extended financial aid and assistance to the affected families and individuals besides the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities.

    WATCH: PM Modi takes metro train to attend centenary function in Delhi University

    The deaths of at least three people, including a policeman, in a gunfight at Manipur's Kangpokpi district has once again put the state on edge. Ethnic violence which began in early May has led to the deaths of nearly 200 people and displaced over 60,000.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reportedly left for the relief camps of Moirang from Imphal to meet with survivors of the violence. A day ago, Gandhi had been stopped while attempting to reach Churachandpur by road and had taken a chopper there.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down AJR

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down

    US to sell MQ-9B drones at a price 27 percent lower than paid by other nations: Report

    US to sell MQ-9B drones to India at a price 27% lower than paid by other nations: Report

    Heavy rain to continue in Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert anr

    Heavy rain likely in Kerala till July 3; IMD issues yellow alert in four districts

    Amid uproar over Governor's sacking of Senthil Balaji for 5 hours, Stalin's 2018 tweet goes viral

    Amid uproar over Governor's sacking of Senthil Balaji for 5 hours, Stalin's 2018 tweet goes viral

    WATCH PM Modi takes metro train to attend centenary function in Delhi University AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi takes metro train to attend centenary function in Delhi University

    Recent Stories

    Did you know Bengaluru residents spend maximum shopping time on Amazon gcw

    Did you know Bengaluru residents spend maximum shopping time on Amazon?

    SHOCKING Despite Titan horror, OceanGate still advertising $250,000 trips in 2024 to Titanic wreckage snt

    SHOCKING! Despite Titan horror, OceanGate still advertising $250,000 trips in 2024 to Titanic wreckage

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down AJR

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down

    snooker Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine? osf

    Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine?

    US to sell MQ-9B drones at a price 27 percent lower than paid by other nations: Report

    US to sell MQ-9B drones to India at a price 27% lower than paid by other nations: Report

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon