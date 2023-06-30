Amid violence, Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Governor at 1 PM; likely to resign

According to various reports, Biren Singh allegedly was given the option of either putting down his paper or else the Centre would step in and take over. In line with this, the chief minister had no other choice rather than to sever his resignation.

In a recent development, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh will on Friday (June 30) meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at 1 PM and is likely to put his resignation today. It is reportedly said that Biren Singh will hand over his resignation today as the former failed to resort to peace in the state after almost 60 days of unrest.

The reports said that the Assembly is likely to be kept under animated suspension, adding that a high-level meeting under Home Ministry in the chair is in progress to discuss the unfolding situation in Manipur.

Around 130 people have been killed in the clash between Meiteis and the Kukis and several houses have been raised to the ground since May 3. It should be noted that, the development comes when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi touring the violence-hit state to take stalk of the situation.

Earlier, CM Singh had visited relief camp at Lamphel and interacted with the displaced persons. He also extended financial aid and assistance to the affected families and individuals besides the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities.

The deaths of at least three people, including a policeman, in a gunfight at Manipur's Kangpokpi district has once again put the state on edge. Ethnic violence which began in early May has led to the deaths of nearly 200 people and displaced over 60,000.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reportedly left for the relief camps of Moirang from Imphal to meet with survivors of the violence. A day ago, Gandhi had been stopped while attempting to reach Churachandpur by road and had taken a chopper there.