11 people died after their vehicle fell into a canal under Itia Thok Police Station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. The vehicle had 15 passengers onboard and they were going to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers.

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh, 11 people lost their lives after a vehicle carrying 15 passengers plunged into a canal near Itia Thok Police Station limits in Gonda on Sunday morning. The group was on its way to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers when the accident occurred. Rescue operations are underway, and the condition of the survivors remains critical.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Survivor recalls accident tragedy

One of the survivors of the tragic Gonda accident shared the heartbreaking moments before the incident. Speaking in a shaken voice, the young girl said, “We were all happily on our way to Prithvinath Temple when, all of a sudden, the vehicle fell into the canal.” Nearby villagers, who rushed to help, managed to pull her and several others from the water. As the girl wept for her lost family members, the locals comforted her and stayed by her side, offering emotional support in the midst of the tragedy.

Scroll to load tweet…

Uttar Pradesh CM Morns the road accident victims' death

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident in Gonda district, calling the loss of lives extremely painful and heartbreaking. Offering his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, he announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident.

Scroll to load tweet…

The Chief Minister also directed district administration officials to ensure that all the injured are immediately taken to the hospital and given proper medical treatment. He prayed to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls, strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense grief, and a speedy recovery to those injured.