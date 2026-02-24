Tripura CM Manik Saha accused the TTAADC administration of a 'reign of loot,' stating his BJP government is committed to tribal welfare. He urged voters to ensure a BJP victory in all 28 seats for genuine development and criticized the opposition.

CM Alleges 'Reign of Loot' in TTAADC, Urges Full BJP Win

Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Monday said that a massive reign of loot is taking place in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) under the current administration. He said that the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state genuinely aims to work for the welfare of tribal people. Dr Saha also emphasised that for real development in the district council, the BJP must win all 28 seats in the upcoming election.

Dr. Saha said this while addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP at Manubankul in the South district.

BJP Committed to Tribal Welfare

"For so long, who really cared for the tribals? When Atal Bihari Vajpayee first became Prime Minister, there was no separate department for tribal affairs at the centre. It was during his tenure that the first dedicated department for tribal welfare was established. Later, when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, efforts for tribal development became more vigorous. Today, our country is recognised not only through words but also through deeds," he said.

Dr. Saha added that recently, he had appointed a tribal personality as the Chairman of the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC). "Out of the three members, one tribal woman has been appointed as a member. We truly want to work for the welfare of tribal people," he stated.

Opposition Slogans Meant to Deceive, Says Saha

He further criticised opposition slogans, saying, "The slogan thansa is just meant to deceive people. In reality, there is no real work. Misunderstandings are being created to serve personal interests. The only reign in the ADC is one of loot--deciding who will take how much. I have all the audit reports. We know exactly what is happening there. If you truly want ADC's development, ensure that the BJP wins all 28 seats in the coming election. This is possible if you have faith and trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

CPIM Accused of Disrespecting Tripura's Maharajas

Dr. Saha also accused the CPIM of disrespecting the Maharajas of Tripura in the past. "They kept the Maharajas confined to their homes. Today, because we embraced democracy, the Maharajas have come forward, and now others speak in grand words. But where were they before? We named Agartala Airport after Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur and have taken several initiatives in the name of the Maharajas," he said.

BJP Pradesh General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, District President Dipayan Chowdhury, South District President Deepak Dutta, MLA Mailafru Mog, and others attended the meeting.