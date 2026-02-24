Prohibitory orders under Section 163 have been extended in Bagalkot's Old City until Feb 2026 to maintain law and order. The move follows a stone-pelting incident during a Shivaji Jayanti procession, for which eight people have been arrested.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) (formerly Section 144 CrPC) have been extended in the Old City area of Bagalkot until February 28, 2026. The extension was confirmed by Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Protests Banned, Public Urged to Maintain Peace

Addressing a press conference in the city, the SP clarified that in order to maintain law and order, Section 163 will remain imposed within a four-kilometre radius of the Old City area and appealed to the public to maintain peace and communal harmony without creating any disturbance. He further denied permission for any protests in the Old City area and asserted strict legal action against the violators.

"There is information about certain organisations planning to hold protests on February 26. In this regard, no protests will be permitted in the Old City area. If anyone violates the order by assembling in groups, taking out processions, or conducting public meetings, strict legal action will be taken against them," the SP stated He further said that the PUC examinations are scheduled to begin on February 28, and maintaining peace is essential in the interest of students. He also requested the public not to spread and/or believe in misinformation.

"Necessary security arrangements have been made by the police department to ensure that traders and the general public do not face any inconvenience. The district administration and the police department have appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours and to cooperate in maintaining peace in the city," the SP said.

Shivaji Jayanti Procession Incident

This comes after the local police on Friday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 to maintain law and order after eight people were arrested and an FIR was lodged following an incident of stone pelting and slipper throwing during a grand procession held on the occasion of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in Karnataka's Bagalkote.

Eight Arrested, Prime Accused Identified

SP Siddharth Goyal said the incident occurred at around 10:06 pm on Thursday, shortly before the procession reached a mosque. Prayers at the mosque had concluded by around 9:30 pm, though a few people were still inside at the time.

"In Bagalkote city, an FIR has been registered, and eight persons have been arrested in connection with the incident of stone pelting and slipper throwing during the grand procession held yesterday on the occasion of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. The incident occurred before the procession reached a mosque. It took place at around 10:06 PM. We were present there. The prayers at the mosque had concluded at around 9:30 PM, and a few people were still inside," the police official said. He explained that one person picked up two small stones placed under a shoe rack and threw them, which hit members of the public as well as police personnel. No serious injuries were reported. He informed that the prime accused, identified as Tanveer Hawaldar (28) of Sector No. 10, Navanagar, has been arrested, along with seven others, for obstructing police duty. Despite the disturbance, the procession continued peacefully. (ANI)