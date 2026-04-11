Nine people were injured, with the driver in serious condition, after a bus collided with a sand truck in Etah, Uttar Pradesh. In a separate incident near Ghazipur, a bus accident involving pilgrims left 2 dead and 35 injured.

Nine people injured in a collision between a bus and a sand truck in Uttar Pradesh's Etah on Saturday were rushed for treatment to the autonomous State Medical College. Police personnel reached the spot after the accident occurred around 4:15 am today.

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The Principal and Dean of the medical college told reporters, "Nine people have been admitted here. All of them have minor injuries. The driver, Aslam, is seriously injured. Everyone has been treated. I got the information about the accident at 5 am."

A car was also damaged following the collision. The bus was travelling from Delhi's Anand Vihar to Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, a victim said.

Sudhir, who was travelling by the bus and was injured in the accident, said, "The incident occurred around 4:15 am, when the bus collided with the truck."

Further details on the incident are awaited.

2 Dead, 35 Injured in Separate Ghazipur Accident

In a separate incident on Friday, a bus accident occurred near Ghazipur, involving Maharashtra pilgrims, leaving 35 injured and 2 dead.

Additional Private Secretary (APS) to Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Health, Prataprao Jadhav, Gopal said that Jadhav and his aides immediately reached the hospital after receiving the information. The minister directed the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police and health officials to ensure proper medical assistance and treatment for the injured individuals.

"The accident left 2 dead, including a woman, and 29 injured. Families of the deceased are expected to arrive to complete formalities. Though the Minister could not attend in person due to an event in Delhi, he spoke with patients and officials via video call. The Chief Minister and senior state officials also assured full support and relief," he said.