AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday came down heavily against the United States for bombing Iran's nuclear sites and citing past military interventions in Iraq and Libya stated that Washington was never “an honest broker”.

Owaisi slams US's silence on ethnic cleansing in Gaza

Speaking with ANI, Owaisi said, "US was never an honest broker. Whether it is Iraq, Libya or Palestine. The US is sitting completely silent on the ethnic cleansing taking place in Gaza."

Criticising US "silence" over Israel's military action on Gaza, Owaisi said, “US policy is only to cover up the crimes of the of Israeli government.”

"You went into Iraq, saying they were creating these weapons of mass destruction, and nothing was found over there. You removed Gaddafi in Libya, and nothing happened. Saddam was killed Gaddafi was killed. US policy is only to cover up the crimes of the of Israeli government. What is happening in Gaza? A genocide is happening, and no one is talking about it," Owaisi said.

Owaisi on Pakistan backing Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad further questioned whether Pakistan had supported Trump only to see him drop bombs on a sovereign nation.

"We should ask Pakistanis if for this they want Trump to get a Nobel Peace Prize..." Owaisi said referring to the strikes carried out by the United States on Iran's nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow.

The AIMIM leader further mocked Pakistan's military leadership, saying, “...Did Pakistan's General (Army chief Asim Munir) have lunch with the US president for this? They all have been exposed today.”

Owaisi calls Netanyahu 'a butcher of Palestinians'

Slamming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Owaisi said, "This attack by the US has helped Netanyahu, who is a butcher of Palestinians... A genocide is happening in Gaza, and the US is not worried about it." He said, “This man (Netanyahu), he has butchered Palestinians... He is doing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the West Bank and in Gaza. History will remember him as the butcher of Palestinians.”

Owaisi on Israel-Iran conflict's likely impact on India

Owaisi also warned of serious consequences for India if a full-scale war breaks out in the region. "We must also remember that more than 16 million Indians live in the Gulf and Middle East, and if that area erupts in a war, which unfortunately is very likely, then it will have a grave impact on the Indians living there," he told ANI.

The AIMIM chief's remarks come hours after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, including Fordow. Fordow is Iran's main enrichment location for uranium enrichment to 60 per cent.