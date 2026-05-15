A Delhi court has sought responses from the NIA and Tihar Jail on pleas by US citizen Matthew Aaron VanDyke, an accused in the Myanmar training module case, seeking to contact his family and receive specialised medical treatment for health issues.

A Special NIA Court at Patiala House Courts on Friday sought responses on applications filed by US citizen Matthew Aaron VanDyke, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in judicial custody in connection with the alleged Myanmar training module case being probed by the National Investigation Agency. Special Judge Prashant Sharma issued notice to the jail superintendent and directed that reports be filed on two applications moved on behalf of VanDyke, one seeking permission for virtual communication/E-Mulakat with his family members residing in the United States, and another seeking specialised medical examination and treatment at a private or specialised hospital. The Court also asked the NIA whether it wished to file replies to the applications submitted through Advocates Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour. The matter has been listed for hearing on June 1, 2026.

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Details of VanDyke's Pleas

According to the applications, VanDyke has been facing health-related difficulties in custody, including mobility issues and prolonged physical weakness. His counsel ls submitted that on April 6, 2026, he had appeared before the Court with the assistance of NIA officials and staff as he was allegedly unable to walk or stand properly without support. The plea seeks specialist consultation, proper medical evaluation and treatment in accordance with prison rules and legal safeguards.

The applications further state that VanDyke's parents, aged 79 and 84 years, are senior citizens and have not been able to communicate with him since he was remanded to judicial custody on April 6. The applications state that VanDyke had earlier been allowed limited telephonic communication with his family during NIA custody and that maintaining reasonable contact with family members is important for the emotional and mental well-being of persons in custody.

Background of the Myanmar Module Case

The case relates to allegations that foreign nationals, including six Ukrainian citizens and one US citizen, were involved in providing training and support to ethnic armed groups operating in Myanmar and allegedly linked to proscribed insurgent organisations affecting India's national security interests.

Earlier this week, the Special NIA Court extended the judicial custody of six Ukrainian nationals and VanDyke by 30 days. The proceedings were conducted through video conferencing from Tihar Jail due to security concerns, and the hearing took place in camera. The Court had also declined requests by embassy officials from the United States and Ukraine to observe the proceedings, citing the sensitive nature of the matter and legal provisions governing closed court hearings.

NIA's Allegations

According to the NIA, the accused persons are alleged to have supplied weapons, terrorist hardware and training to Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups, including in drone warfare, drone operations, assembly and jamming technology. The agency has invoked Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act relating to terror conspiracy.

The NIA has alleged that several accused had entered India on tourist visas before allegedly travelling illegally through Mizoram into Myanmar, where they came in contact with ethnic armed groups. The agency has further claimed that the accused persons were directly or indirectly linked with organisations supporting insurgent activities affecting India.

Earlier, while remanding the accused persons to custody, the Special Court had observed that the allegations raised issues concerning national security and required a detailed investigation into the purpose of their travel, use of drones, possible training activities and alleged links with insurgent groups.