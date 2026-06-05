HP Police organised a mini-marathon in Shimla on World Environment Day with hundreds of participants. The run promoted environmental conservation, an anti-heroin ('Chitta') drive, and participation in the ongoing Census exercise.

Hundreds of people, including youth, senior citizens, women, children, tourists and local residents, participated in a mini-marathon organised by Himachal Pradesh Police in Shimla on World Environment Day on Friday. The event carried three key messages: environmental conservation, elimination of heroin ("Chitta") abuse from Himachal Pradesh, and public participation in the ongoing Census exercise. The mini marathon, comprising 10-kilometre and 3-kilometre categories, started and concluded at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla. Participants from different age groups and regions joined the run in large numbers, reflecting widespread support for the campaign.

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Police Initiative Lauded

Speaking to ANI, Ajay Thakur, national Kabaddi player and DSP, Himachal Pradesh Police, lauded the initiative. "This is a very good initiative by Himachal Pradesh, especially by the Police Department. As you can hear, the campaign message is 'Chitta Par Prahar, Himachal Hai Taiyar' (Strike Against Chitta, Himachal is Ready). The objective is to send a message to the youth to stay away from drugs and move towards a healthier future so that Himachal Pradesh's environment remains healthy. It is a commendable initiative. Our DGP and the Police Department have consistently carried this campaign forward, and Himachal Pradesh Police has been organising this event for several years," he said.

"A large number of people have participated today. Many children and participants from other states have also joined. This mini marathon includes 10-kilometre and 3-kilometre categories. The starting point and finishing point are both at the historic Ridge Ground. I believe it sends a strong message to the youth of Himachal Pradesh. I would also appeal to everyone to keep the environment clean and undertake large-scale tree plantation so that our surroundings remain healthy and sustainable." he added.

Participant Perspectives

Among the participants was Rohan, a doctor from Pune who travelled to Shimla specifically to take part in the event. "I am a doctor by profession and a marathon runner by passion. I would advise everyone to stay away from drugs. I congratulate the Himachal Pradesh Government for promoting such activities among youth and people from all sections of society and for organising this early morning marathon," he said.

"Himachal is the most beautiful state in the country, and by eliminating drugs, we can make it even more beautiful. I have come from Pune just to participate in this 10-kilometre run. I would also request everyone to devote at least half an hour every day to physical exercise," he added.

Local participant Harleen Kaur said awareness campaigns were essential in tackling drug abuse among young people. "This is the first time I am participating in a marathon, and I am feeling very good. Such physical activities and awareness campaigns are extremely important. Whether organised by the government or any other institution, these campaigns help address social issues, especially drug abuse among youth," she said.

"Authorities should identify the root causes behind youth becoming involved in drugs and determine where these substances are coming from. Regular awareness campaigns should be conducted in schools, colleges and educational institutions. Young people must be educated and made aware of the dangers. Organising such events on special occasions like World Environment Day is a very positive step, and I am enthusiastic about being a part of it," she added.

Another participant, local student Riya Sharma, said the event carried an important social message. "It feels great to wake up early in the morning and participate in this run organised on the occasion of World Environment Day. It is part of the anti-drug and anti-Chitta campaign, and it has been a wonderful experience," said Riya.

"We all know that drugs are poison and gradually destroy lives. People should stay as far away from them as possible. We must also protect our environment because our existence depends upon it," she added.

A Multi-pronged Campaign

Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan said the marathon was linked to three major campaigns currently underway in the state. "Today is World Environment Day, and this programme is also linked to the campaign against Chitta, or heroin, which is a major initiative of the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. This large mini marathon includes 10-kilometre and 3-kilometre runs, with participation from school and college students, youngsters and even citizens above the age of 60. I am personally participating in it because it carries a unique energy and determination to fight against Chitta," he said.

"The campaign will receive further momentum. After 10 a.m., we will plant 500 Chinar trees in areas around Shimla as directed by the Chief Minister. Alongside this, the Census self-enumeration campaign has also begun. All these initiatives are interconnected. My message is clear: we must keep Shimla clean and beautiful. Shimla is a tourist city, and we want more tourists to visit and appreciate its beauty," he added.

Governor Stresses on Collective Responsibility

The event was flagged off by Governor Kavinder Gupta, who also administered an oath to participants to help make Himachal Pradesh drug-free. Addressing the gathering, the Governor stressed the importance of environmental protection and collective responsibility. "On World Environment Day, I extend my greetings to everyone. We must understand that if nature exists, we exist. Our very existence depends upon it. It is our responsibility to protect our motherland and preserve the environment. We are fortunate to belong to Himachal Pradesh, where there is immense scope for environmental conservation," said Gupta.

"The enthusiasm visible among people today sends a strong message to future generations. While we often cut through mountains and rivers in pursuit of development, these actions can eventually become harmful to us. Therefore, it is essential that we protect and conserve our environment," he added.

"The Police Department has undertaken significant work in the fight against drugs, and I congratulate all officers for their efforts. From schoolchildren to senior citizens, everyone is participating in this movement. If we continue to stand shoulder to shoulder, Himachal Pradesh can become drug-free. We have taken this pledge today and must ensure that it is reflected in our daily lives," he further said

On Public Participation and Civic Duty

Responding to a question regarding loudspeakers and campaign-related noise in the city, the Governor said, "No campaign can move forward without the participation of society. Unless society stands behind a cause, meaningful progress cannot be achieved. The involvement of various departments and citizens is producing results."

On concerns regarding litter and plastic waste on World Environment Day, he said collective efforts can resolve this: "Whatever waste has been generated, we must collectively remove it. Everyone should begin with themselves and from their own homes. Organisers must also play their part. Only then can real change become possible," he said.

Referring to the Census process, the Governor urged people to participate in self-enumeration. "The government has provided the period from June 1 to June 15 for self-enumeration. Citizens should register and verify their information. I believe that future development planning and national progress will greatly benefit from accurate census data," he added

The marathon concluded with participants reiterating their commitment to environmental conservation, a drug-free Himachal Pradesh and active participation in the Census exercise. (ANI)