On World Environment Day, Home Minister Amit Shah & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded PM Modi's environmental policies, highlighting India's growth in renewable energy, forest cover, and campaigns like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' turning it into a mass movement.

Amit Shah credits PM Modi for environmental movement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of World Environment Day and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for green energy to promote sustainable growth and conserve nature.

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"Warm greetings to everyone on World Environment Day. Modi Ji made environmental protection a global movement by building the world's third-largest renewable energy capacity, the National Green Hydrogen Mission and powering millions of homes with solar power. Today, India leads the world as one of the top three nations in annual forest cover growth," Amit Shah said in a post on X.

Warm greetings to everyone on #WorldEnvironmentDay. Modi Ji made environmental protection a global movement by building world's third-largest renewable energy capacity, National Green Hydrogen Mission and powering millions of homes with solar power. Today, India leads the world… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 5, 2026

CAPFs lauded as 'Environment Warriors'

Amit Shah also shared the efforts of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for nature conservation, mentioning that they have planted over 7.5 crore saplings in 6 years.

"Environment protection is a collective responsibility. Under this tenet, our Central Armed Police Forces dedicated themselves as Environment Warriors. They have set new benchmarks in nature conservation, planting over 7.5 crore saplings in 6 years and taking care of them to achieve their full potential. We are committed to building a greener, safer and healthier India," Shah said.

Environment protection is a collective responsibility. Under this tenet our Central Armed Police Forces dedicated themselves as Environment Warriors. They have set new benchmarks in nature conservation, planting over 7.5 crore saplings in 6 years and taking care of them to… pic.twitter.com/GwrkQ1H2VB — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 5, 2026

Rajnath Singh hails strides in sustainable development

Additionally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended the greetings on the occasion, hailing the steps taken by the Central government under the leadership of PM Modi to environmental conservation, sustainable development and climate action.

Rajnath Singh pointed out that India has restored green cover, setting a benchmark for "balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability".

"Warm wishes to everyone on World Environment Day. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made remarkable strides in environmental conservation, climate action, sustainable development, and the rapid expansion of renewable energy," he said.

"From increasing green cover and restoring ecosystems to spearheading global initiatives, India has set a benchmark for balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability," he added.

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign becomes people's movement

Defence Minister mentioned the success of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, which he said has transformed environmental protection into a people's movement.

Warm wishes to everyone on World Environment Day. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, India has made remarkable strides in environmental conservation, climate action, sustainable development, and the rapid expansion of renewable energy. From… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 5, 2026

"The success of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has transformed environmental protection into a people's movement, inspiring millions to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future," he said.

Rajnath Singh further urged people to unite in the resolve to protect Mother Earth and leave behind a greener, cleaner, and more prosperous world for future generations.

World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5, serves as a vital global platform for promoting environmental awareness and action. It encourages governments, organisations, and individuals to address pressing ecological challenges, such as pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss.

(ANI)